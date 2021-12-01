Youth wins Bragantino at home and leaves the relegation zone – 11/30/2021

With a goal by Ricardo Bueno at the end of the first half, Juventude beat Red Bull Bragantino by 1-0, at home, today (30). The center forward had lost a penalty shortly before, but came back on top and guaranteed Papo’s triumph, in the 35th round of the Brasileirão.

With the victory, Juventude reach 43 points, leave the relegation zone – throwing Bahia there – and jump to 14th place. Massa Bruta is still fifth, with 53 points.

Alviverde returns to the field this Friday (3), at 9 pm, when it visits Fortaleza. The team still faces São Paulo, away, and Corinthians, at home. Bragantino, on the other hand, plays again only on Sunday (5), at 4 pm, against Atlético-MG, at Nabi Abi Chedid. In the last round, the team from the interior of São Paulo will visit Internacional.

Sport demoted and Grêmio pressed

The favorable result for Juventude confirmed, mathematically, the fall of Sport for the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. The team from Pernambuco is no longer able to overtake Athletico, which is the first team out of the relegation zone at the moment.

In addition, it also left the Tricolor in an even more delicate situation. With only nine points up for grabs, Grêmio is six behind Hurricane. The team may even fall this Thursday (2). If Bahia beat Atlético-MG, Immortal is also relegated in case of defeat to São Paulo.

Who did well: Guilherme Castilho

Papo’s main articulator, Castilho is responsible for giving rhythm to the moves created by the club from Rio Grande do Sul. Present in the main offensive plays, he helped both in the distribution of passes and in the most dangerous finishes.

Who was wrong: Jadsom

Bragantino’s defensive midfielder committed a completely unnecessary penalty. In a cross that Cleiton held the ball without danger, he pushed Castilho who was right behind the archer and gave a big chance to the opponent. For the rest of the game, he played very discreetly.

youth with a good head

Since Jair Ventura arrived at Papo, the team started to bet a lot on the balls crossed by the top in the area. Today was no different. The team always tried to get to the side and, when it got a space, it was raised there. With the advantage on the scoreboard in the second half, he managed to exploit the speed of his players in counterattacks.

Bragantino turned off

Bragança Paulista’s team had the ball in the foot for most of the match, but showed little. At a slow pace and without any creativity, Massa Bruta seemed to have little interest in the confrontation. In the final minutes of the second stage, the team even tried pressure, but failed to draw.

Ricardo Bueno misses penalty, but scores shortly after

The visitors started better, making the ball roll in midfield, but Juventude had the first two chances. Castilho, at 13, hit from outside the area and the ball rose a little more. At 17, Dawhan took advantage of the ball passing through the area and gave a small fish. Goalkeeper Cleiton just looked and hoped for the ball to go out.

Alviverde grew in the duel and got a penalty at 35. Jadsom pushed Castilho, even with the midfielder not having any chance of reaching the ball, which remained in the goalkeeper’s hands. The referee did not score, but went to the monitor and confirmed the penalty. On the beat, Ricardo Bueno took a low shot on the left, but took a lot out of the goal and ended up losing the opportunity.

However, the shirt 9 of Juventude was redeemed soon after. At 44, Bueno received it at the entrance to the area and spun before finishing. He also bet on the left corner, however, this time, he hit the corner. The ball still touched the crossbar before entering. In additions, he had the chance to expand, but he tried the lyrics and made life easier for Cleiton.

warm second half

Juventude returned from the break, scaring RIcardo Bueno, after just two minutes. The team from Caixas do Sul let their rivals keep the ball longer and defended well, exploiting counterattacks. At 16, Bragantino’s best chance came with Ytalo, who headed out.

After six changes, three for each side, between 14 and 27 minutes, Bragantino started to dominate the offensive field. Despite having the ball close to the goal, the São Paulo club failed to create any clear chance of tying.

Despite seven minutes of stoppage time, the ball barely rolled at the end of the game. Ricardo Bueno caused a mess at 44 and, after that, the Juventude athletes did a lot of wax to stop the match even more.

DATASHEET:

YOUTH 1 x 0 BRAGANTINE

Date: 11/30/2021 (Tuesday)

Local: Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Hour: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

Assistants: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) and Alex dos Santos (MG)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG)

Goal: Ricardo Bueno (44’/1ºT) for Juventude

Yellow cards: Jadson, Vitor Mendes, Ricardinho (JUV); Aderlan, Jadsom, Léo Ortiz (BRA).

YOUTH: Douglas; Michael Macedo (Paulo Henrique), Vitor Mendes, Rafael Foster and William Matheus; Jadson (Ricardinho), Dawhan. Guilherme Castilho and Wescley (Chico); Sorriso (Capixaba) and Ricardo Bueno (Roberson). Technician: Jair Ventura.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Martínez (Helinho) and Praxedes (Gabriel Novaes); Arthur, Ytalo (Hurtado) and Cuello. Technician: Maurice Barbieri.