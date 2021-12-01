Youtuber dies at age 57 after falling into lake during video recording – Trends

Ted Eckhoff dies aged 57 after a recording accident (photo: Reproduo/YouTube)

Norwegian youtuber Tor Eckhoff died aged 57 after falling into a frozen lake while recording a video for his YouTube channel. The accident took place in Kongsberg, southern Norway, according to international media.

The last video posted by Eckhoff on the platform has the title “I’m not dead, I’m 57 today”, a joke recurrent in his birthday.

With more than 1.2 million subscribers, the Tor channel is known for videos with extreme challenges, in the style of the American show Jackass, that hurt and put him at risk of life.

According to the Daily Stars, the fatality occurred while Eckhoff was walking on a layer of frozen lake ice, which broke under his weight and caused him to fall into the water. Despite having been rescued alive, he died last Saturday (11/27).

The youtuber’s wife, Tove Skjerven, wrote a text on Facebook explaining that the crash occurred while he was preparing to record.

“He was excited to film a video ice skating. He wrote to me when he arrived and he sent pictures in the water […] Something very wrong happened, he ended up in the cold water and couldn’t get back, as he had done several times before! He ended up being rescued by divers and taken by an air ambulance,” he said.

“They did everything to bring you back, but you’ve been in the water too long. On Saturday night we were at his side when the doctors turned off the machines that kept him alive. Thank you for everything you’ve been. We will have great memories and it is not possible to express how we will miss you”.

Watch the latest video by Ted Eckhoff: