15 journalists who left Globo after the merger process

Since September 2018, with the Uma Só Globo project, Grupo Globo has been promoting the biggest structural change since its foundation. In little more than three years, big names from the broadcaster’s casting left home and renowned journalists, who until then were considered untouchable, took the same path. Among them, Francisco José, José Hamilton Ribeiro and Renato Machado, for example.

continues after advertising

The name of Renato Machado was astonishing. Former anchor of Bom Dia Brasil and London correspondent, he was one of the big names at Globo and one of the company’s brands in those years. Another name that caused a stir was Alberto Gaspar, who accumulated nearly 40 years with the company.

In Esporte, Alexandre Oliveira was one of Globo’s standouts in the 2020 Olympics held between July and August this year, but his contract was interrupted after 15 years with the company. Check below the journalists who have left the station since the unification process:

continues after advertising

Francisco José

With 46 years of Globo, Francisco José was dismissed by the network this week. “or the most praised unemployed person in the last 32 hours. I couldn’t imagine that I had so many friends all over Brazil. But I want to reassure everyone. I’m fine,” he assured through social networks.

The reporter was one of Globo’s most recognizable faces in the Northeast. he was the most recent name of the station to be dropped.

Renato Machado

Former anchor of Bom Dia Brasil, the 78-year-old journalist has accumulated 39 Globo. He presented Jornal da Globo, RJTV, Jornal Nacional and between 1996 and 2011, he anchored the morning.

continues after advertising

In 2011, he started another season in London, from where he followed the escalation of terror in Europe. Since 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, he produced special reports for Globo Repórter.

José Hamilton Ribeiro

At Globo since 1981, Ribeiro had important spells at Globo Rural and Globo Repórter. The veteran also covered the Vietnam War (1959-1975) and lost his leg after stepping on a land mine. With more than 15 books written, seven gave him the Esso Journalism Award.

Alberto Gaspar

With 39 years of Globo, Alberto Gaspar has already been a Globo correspondent in Argentina and Jerusalem, in addition to having worked for affiliates of the channel in the interior of São Paulo.

continues after advertising

Ari Peixoto

Interestingly, Ari was fired on the same day as Alberto Gaspar. Like his colleague, he acted as a correspondent in Argentina where he produced content about the countries of South and Central America. One of his most remarkable coverages was about the tragedy with the flight that took Chapecoense’s team to the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

Mauro Ships

The professional had been on the channel since 1987 and was fired in July 2019 after a one-month absence, when the allegation of Neymar’s alleged rape in Najila Trindade exploded. The journalist would have acted as an intermediary in an attempt to reach an agreement by the ace of the Brazilian team and the model’s first lawyer, however, did not inform the directors of the channel of his action.

continues after advertising

To announce the removal in early June, the Marinho family station put William Bonner to read an official note in the Jornal Nacional. The anchor of the main news program in the country explained that Naves would have provided the telephone number of Neymar’s father to the lawyer José Edgard Bueno, however, he would gain an exclusive interview in exchange.

Marcos Uchôa

At the beginning of last month, Marcos Uchôa opted to leave Globo. “It wasn’t something I thought of. But I’ve really done everything in journalism. I’ve been to Qatar eight times. So, covering the next World Cup would be, let’s say, ‘more of the same’. And there was a combination of recent works, super productive and important, which gave me the certainty of being a message to close the cycle.

continues after advertising

“I wanted something new. Helping people more effectively,” he pointed out. Without false modesty, the reporter says he is aware that he was a teacher for several generations of professionals in the field. “I know that I had a great influence on the formation of many people, even by inspiration. I gave and give lectures at college. After all, there are more than 35 years of television. There were people who were born watching me”, he said.

Alexandre Oliveira

Shortly after the 2020 Olympics, Alexandre Oliveira left Globo after 15 years at the company. He is 48 years old and the journalist was one of the victims of the network’s restructuring, which has been continuously cutting costs and laying off those considered dear to the company.

continues after advertising

Isabela Assumpção

At the age of 72, Isabela was a member of Globo Repórter and was fired by telephone. “Today, Friday, I was fired after 41 years at the network. Fired over the phone. Just like that. It was hard, it’s been hard. I liked what I was doing. old ones, more recent ones. But for me the duo I formed, with each one of you, went beyond the sum of text/image”, he lamented.

Luis Fernando Pinto

After 44 years at the company, Luís Fernando Pinto was disconnected from the Rio channel. He had worked as a correspondent in the United States for over 30 years. He started as an international correspondent in 1977, after starting his life as a reporter for Globo de São Paulo.

continues after advertising

Described as young and impulsive in Memória Globo, he was sent to Buenos Aires during the military regime and managed to capture the first demonstration of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, a silent protest against the disappearance of political prisoners.

Zeca Camargo

In May 2020, Zeca Camargo left the network after 24 years. He arrived at the Rio de Janeiro network in 1996 participating in projects and new formats of Fantástico. His heyday on the network was ahead of No Limite (2000), considered the first reality show in Brazil.

continues after advertising

In 2013, the presenter drew attention when changing the command of Fantástico to assume a new format in Video Show. The project skidded and did not reach the expected ratings and Zeca was quickly removed from the attraction. Since 2015 he has been part of the É de Casa team.

José Raimundo

A reporter for Globo’s Salvador affiliate, Rede Bahia, José Raimundo announced in January on social networks that he is leaving the channel after 31 years. The journalist carried out special coverage for local programs and was a network reporter for Hora 1, Bom dia Brasil, Hoje Hoje, Jornal Nacional and Jornal da Globo, in addition to specials for Globo Repórter and GloboNews: “Gratitude”.

continues after advertising

Through social networks, the professional spoke about his dismissal: “If there’s one thing that mistreats me, it’s saying goodbye. But as it is inevitable, I communicate my disconnection from TV Bahia. “It took 31 years of exclusive, intense dedication. A long, hilly, winding, surprising road, as the practice of good journalism on TV usually imposes. In my luggage, a trajectory that honors me, unforgettable stories and the priceless coexistence of companionship and learning”.

Reginaldo Leme

Currently in Band, the journalist left Globo in November 2019. The 76-year-old journalist has covered F1 since the 1970s, having participated in eight world title conquests by Brazilian drivers – Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet and Emerson Fittipaldi – in addition of done covering more than 450 grand prix.

continues after advertising

His beginning on TV was with Luciano do Valle, but was marked by his partnership with Galvão Bueno.

Glenda Kozlowski

The journalist and the broadcaster decided to end their 23-year relationship in October 2019. She became one of the professionals who left Globo.

Glenda’s last standout moment in 2019 was when she presented BR Day, a party aimed at Brazilians living in New York and held every year. Last year, the journalist covered the World Cup and practically remained hidden. She was in charge of the As Matrioskas program, which had the participation of the mothers of players from the Brazilian national team.

continues after advertising

Fernando Rocha

The journalist was dismissed in February 2019. He further explained that the decision was taken by Globo’s new Variety content director, Mariano Boni. “I got caught out of the blue. The decision to change the program was taken by Mariano, he reformulated this group and told me that I would leave and left me free to look for other projects inside and outside Globo. I didn’t have time to say goodbye”.