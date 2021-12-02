20-year-old college student’s death after boxing at a fraternity benefit is classified as a homicide in the US

LAS VEGAS — The death of a 20-year-old college student in the United States, four days after a boxing match, was classified as a homicide, according to findings by the Clark County, Nevada, Medical Examiner’s Office, local media reported on Tuesday .

Nathan Valencia, a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, died on the 23rd. The autopsy found that the cause of Valencia’s death was head trauma.

According to “NBC News”, Nathan had attended the Kappa Sigma fraternity benefit “Fight Night” on the 19th. The goal was to raise money for a youth boxing club. According to Kappa Sigma, Nathan’s fight was considered the main one and, according to the university, it was carried out off campus.

“Soon after their fight, Nathan passed out and was taken to a hospital. We are shocked and heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our people,” said Keith E. Whitfield, president of the educational institution, in a statement released by “NBC “.

Legal representatives for Nathan’s family said they “will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20-year-old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life.” The student’s family said they were “heartbroken” at the death and demanded answers.

“Our preliminary investigation reveals that mistakes were made and safety precautions neglected. We will complete a full investigation to determine how UNLV and the Kappa Sigma Brotherhood can enable and promote such an event,” family members said.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission said it was also investigating the case, noting that it “takes this tragedy seriously.”