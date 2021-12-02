2TM, owner of the Bitcoin Market, receives an injection of US$ 50 million – Cryptocurrencies

(Bloomberg) – 2TM, which controls the Bitcoin Market, has raised $50 million in capital to help its pursuit of acquisitions in other Latin American markets.

The company, which is owned by SoftBank, has now received investments from 10T Holdings, a US private equity firm focused on digital companies, and Tribe Capital, a venture capital fund based in San Francisco. Also participating are the Brazilian venture capital manager PIPO Capital, focused on growth equity, TC Traders Club SA and Endeavor Brasil.

The funds will be used for new products and growth, including expansion into Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina, according to 2TM co-founder Gustavo Chamati.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“After a tortuous path trying to translate a technology as disruptive as the blockchain, we finally managed to convince Brazilian investors about its possibilities and also venture capital funds about the potential of Latin American markets,” said Chamati, 40, in an interview.

The $50 million is part of a second round of investments that began with the $200 million capitalization made by SoftBank Latin America Fund in July, which valued 2TM at $2.15 billion and created the world’s first crypto unicorn. Latin America.

2TM received its first round of capital in January: R$ 200 million from GP Investments and Parallax Ventures, with the participation of HS Investimentos, Gear Ventures, Évora fund and Genial Investimentos.

Chamati created the Bitcoin Market — the first cryptocurrency brokerage in Brazil and the crown jewel of 2TM — in 2013, along with his brother Maurício. He first heard about Bitcoin in 2011 on an MTV show, and then started reading more about it.

“I got interested, started talking to people and understood how this could profoundly transform financial markets,” he said.

After he and his brother spent years putting their own money into the company, activity picked up this year, when the Bitcoin Market reached 3 million customers and traded more than R$40 billion. This was more than all the years before together.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

2TM has already bought several companies in Brazil and has increased its workforce from 200 to 700 this year. It created the first government debt token and issued Futecoin, an investment in which the earnings come from the commissions that the Brazilian teams of Vasco and Santos receive when soccer players coached by these teams move to another team, as would happen if the Neymar was sold by Paris Saint-Germain.

2TM’s goal is to become a provider of blockchain infrastructure for financial markets in Latin America, including services such as custody and fund management, said President Roberto Dagnoni.

“We are very happy to bring specialized investors such as Tribe Capital and 10T Holdings to our company,” said Dagnoni, adding that the idea is to pursue another round of private investment before considering going public.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related