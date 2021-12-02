3 numbers that show the impressive increase in hunger in Latin America

December 1, 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The region has seen a huge increase in food insecurity; above, people in a popular cafeteria in Venezuela

Last year, hunger in Latin America reached a level that had not been seen for decades, according to the most recent report by the United Nations (UN) on food security, published this Wednesday (1/12).

According to the UN, Latin America was the region in which the number of people suffering from hunger grew the most.

“Latin America and the Caribbean face a critical situation in terms of food security”, says Julio Berdegué, representative of the FAO, the UN’s Food and Agriculture branch.

See below three striking numbers present in the report that show the situation of food security in the region.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Famine also led to increased immigration; above, repatriated Haitians

1) 60 million people are hungry in Latin America

In just one year, the number of people suffering from hunger in Latin America increased by 13.8 million, from 45.9 million to 59.7 million, according to the UN Regional Panorama on Food and Nutritional Security 2021.

This is equivalent to 9.1% of the population of Latin America and the Caribbean – it is the highest prevalence of hunger in the last 15 years, although it is below the world average of 9.9%.

According to the UN, a large part of this increase has to do with the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, which reduced the income of millions of people in the region.

However, it is not the only reason, as hunger numbers in the region have been growing for six consecutive years.

In Brazil, an estimate made in November 2020 in the National Survey on Food Security, by Rede Pensan, points out that 19 million people were hungry, which also represents a 15-year setback.

2) 267 million people are food insecure

Latin America registered the largest increase in the world in the number of people without adequate and constant access to food, reaching 267 million inhabitants in a situation of moderate or severe food insecurity in 2020 – 60 million more than in the previous year.

Four out of 10 people in the region do not eat properly every day, and nearly one in 10 lives in starvation. Again, this is a 15-year setback in the fight against hunger, explains Berdegué.

The UN report highlights that food insecurity affects women more than men: in 2020, nearly 42% of women were food insecure, compared to 32% of men.

The countries of the North Triangle of Central America – Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador – have experienced the largest increases in moderate or severe food insecurity, according to the report.

In Guatemala, the rate is 49.7%. El Salvador and Honduras follow closely, with 47.1% and 45.6%, respectively.

In addition to the poverty accumulated over decades, which was further aggravated by the covid-19 pandemic, in 2020 these countries suffered the passage of hurricanes Eta and Iota, which left around 200 dead, dozens of people missing and thousands of homeless. Hurricanes also destroyed homes, infrastructure and crops.

Starvation and violence have led many people from Central America to try to migrate to the United States in so-called migrant caravans.

In South America, the biggest increases were registered by Argentina – where 35.8% of the population is food insecure – and Ecuador, where the percentage is 32.7%.

In 2021, Argentina records an inflation rate of 52.1% compared to the previous year, one of the highest in the last 30 years and the highest in Latin America after Venezuela.

Childhood obesity and overweight

Meanwhile, the report also warns of the growing problem of obesity in the region, a result of poor quality food, often based on ultra-processed products that do not contain nutrients but are rich in sodium, sugars and fats. The problem affects one in four adults, a total of 106 million people.

The text also highlights the problem of childhood overweight, which affected 7.5% of children under five in the region, two percentage points above the world average. About 3.9 million children were affected by the problem in 2020.

According to UNICEF, the UN organization for child protection, the pandemic has aggravated a pre-existing malnutrition crisis in the region and families now have more difficulty putting healthy food on the table, leaving many children hungry and others overweight.

“In order for them to grow up healthy, we must ensure that all families have access to nutritious and affordable food,” said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director.