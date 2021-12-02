3rd quarter GDP should be defined by services and close to stability

(Shutterstock)

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) releases this Thursday (2) the change in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter. The average market outlook, for now, is a growth of just 0.1%, depending mainly on how the services sector will behave.

The 0.1% increase, although weak, is better than the 0.1% drop registered between April and June and also avoids the so-called “technical recession”, which occurs when a country registers a drop in GDP by two consecutive quarters. The small advance, however, is not unanimous in the market: Refinitiv, for example, has a consensus of stagnation.

Analysts and managers have, for some time, been lowering their projections for the Brazilian economy in 2021. From a 5.27% growth in mid-July, the latest Central Bank Focus Bulletin projected a 4.78 increase % – despite still being better than the 3.50% at the beginning of the year.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

We expect GDP to remain stable in the third quarter, with no change, after the significant expansion in the first and a slight decline in the second. The growth of the service sector should offset the poor performance of industry and agriculture,” said XP in a report published last week.

The brokerage forecasts growth of 5% for the year, but stated that it should soon release a lower forecast, in line with the release of recent indicators.

In its last report, Itaú took the same path, removing the growth projections for the year at 5% and putting it at 4.7%. The bank also sees GDP stable in the third quarter, varying by 0%. “The goods sector started to slow down in the second half and industrial production started to fall towards the end of the second half”, comment the analysts.

The latest industrial production data pointed to a drop of 0.4% in September compared to August, with the third quarter period ending with a decline of 1.1%.

In common, the two houses point out that the only sector that improved in the third quarter was services. “The reopening of the economy and the increase in mobility are driving activities in the tertiary sector, especially those linked to household consumption”, explains XP.

On the other hand, industry and commerce are retreating, according to Itaú, on account of “supply restrictions caused by the scarcity of inputs and the reach of peak capacity in some segments.” The big problem in the third quarter was, therefore, on the supply side and not the demand side.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In addition, the acceleration of inflation in the country also contributed to the loss of breath in sales in the retail trade.

Fluctuations in the service sector in September may impact GDP

In September, however, the services sector surprised by dropping 0.6%, frustrating the consensus, which pointed to a 0.5% increase, and interrupting a sequence of five highs.

“A more vigorous recovery in the services sector was expected. The result for September came in below expectations, with a drop. This also happened in commerce and industry, but in these sectors it was no surprise”, says Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austing Rating.

Agostini explains that between July and September, higher inflation ended up affecting household consumption and increasing indebtedness. “We have suffered a little more due to domestic factors. Very strong inflation affects household consumption. There is an increase in indebtedness”, he says.

According to him, employment has grown but there has not yet been a consistent reduction in the unemployment rate. “While we do not have the driving force to change the reality of families, GDP will not have the strength to take off. And it is important to highlight that Brazil has a performance that is below that of its peers”.

Brazilian economy should be close to stability

With inflation on products hampering consumption, it is, then, the services sector that must determine whether the Brazilian economy has advanced, regressed or remained stagnant in the third quarter. Regardless of the sign – or the non-existence of one – the variation is expected to be small.

“The most likely is that we will have a result close to zero. Some design with drop. We at Austin see an increase of 0.10%”, said Agostini.

The Getúlio Vargas Foundation’s GDP monitor, on the other hand, is one of the indicators that point to a 0.1% drop in the third quarter.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Quarterly variation of FGV’s GDP Monitor

“The Brazilian economy reversed the trajectory of recovery that had been observed in the third and fourth quarter of 2020 and in the first quarter of this year, compared to the immediately previous quarters”, comments Cláudio Considera, coordinator of the FGV’s GDP Monitor.

Cláudio Considers also comments on the loss of breath in the services sector, which occurred “precociously”, with the loss of the population’s consumption power.

Analysts are already looking to 2022

Regardless of how the GDP comes this Thursday, the market is more attentive in the future. “For this year, the estimates are given and we probably won’t have big fluctuations”, says Agostini.

“What is discussed a lot now is 2022. The fiscal issue, inflation, interest rates, the risk of a water crisis, the devaluation of the currency, the US changing its tone in relation to inflation, the electoral race. All these variables make the scenario very challenging.”

For next year, Focus now projects a growth of only 0.58%. At the beginning of the year, the projection was for growth of 2.50%. “There are people already talking about recession, I still don’t think that’s the case, but there are indicators that are starting to point to that”, says the chief economist at Austin.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related