400 km/h winds create electric generator in the ionosphere

Writing of the Technological Innovation Site – 12/01/2021

Emergence of the ionosphere’s electric field, driven by winds from below.

[Imagem: NASA/ICON]

In late 2019, NASA launched an observation satellite called ICON (Ionospheric Connection Explorer, or Ionosfrica Connection Explorer), to experimentally verify an old theory: The one that the Earth would have an “electrical generator” at the boundary of atmosphere and space.

The theory has just been confirmed.

Satellite has detected this dynamo at the edge of space, a generator powered by huge winds that swirl around the entire globe some 100 km above our heads.

The dnamo is located in the ionosphere, the electrically charged boundary between Earth and space. It is powered by high atmospheric sea winds, which are faster than most hurricanes.

These winds emerge from the bottom up, rising from the lower atmosphere and creating an electrical environment whose role for Earth’s climate is not yet fully understood – and this electrical wind is known to affect satellites and technology on Earth.

taking the sun out of the equation

The first year of ICON observations, the results of which are now being published, coincided with the solar minimum, the quiet phase of the Sun’s 11-year activity cycle.

At that time, the Sun’s behavior was no more than a low, steady hum. “We know the Sun wasn’t doing much, but we saw a lot of variability from below, and then notable changes in the ionosphere,” said Thomas Immel, the mission’s chief scientist. This means that the Sun can be dismissed as the main influence of the ionosphere’s magnetic generator.

“We found half of what makes the ionosphere behave like it does right there in the data,” Inmel said. “That’s just what we wanted to know.”

As the Sun advances in its active phase, toward the peak of the new cycle, scientists will have the opportunity to study more complex changes and interactions between the solar wind and Earth’s atmosphere.

Pattern of ionospheric winds that arise over the Amazon region during a day/night cycle.

[Imagem: NASA/ICON]

ionospheric generator

The main data revealed by the ICON satellite is that, in the ionosphere, winds tend to push heavy and charged particles more than small negatively charged electrons.

This separation between ions and electrons creates an electric field in the region, which works like a dnamo, near the bottom of the ionosphere.

And there’s another substantial difference from the lower layers of the atmosphere: The ionosphere can move more freely, generating sea patterns that spread across the globe.

“The current generates its own magnetic field, which conflicts with the Earth’s magnetic field it is passing through,” detailed Immel. “So you end up with a wire trying to get away from you. It’s a messed up generator.”

This dynamo has only just been discovered because it is at an altitude that is too high for observation balloons, but too low for the artificial satellites used previously.

Winds stronger than hurricanes

The very behavior of the wind that triggers the particles that form the ionosphere’s generator surprised scientists.

From 96 to 150 km above ground, in the lower thermosphere, winds can blow in the same direction and at the same speed – around 400 km/h – for several hours, then suddenly reverse direction – for comparison, winds in hurricanes category 5, the strongest, reach 250 km/h.

These dramatic changes result from air waves, called tides, that rise on the Earth’s surface when the lower atmosphere heats up during the day and then cools at night. They arise daily, taking changes from below to the ionosphere – the Moon also causes atmospheric tides.

