512 GB SSD: see six models to buy in Brazil in 2021 | Which one to buy?

A 512GB SSD is a faster and more compact option compared to traditional hard drives, as they are able to optimize computer or notebook storage and make use more fluid and faster. Available from various brands such as Samsung, Adata and Gigabyte, the list below presents options in SATA or NVMe interfaces.

With ample room for information retention, the 512GB SSDs are capable of turbocharging from the PC gamer to a graphics editing station, and can be found in different price ranges. See the list below for seven SSD models that start at just over R$459 and exceed R$1,000.

To start the list, the SSD Patriot P210 should be a good choice for anyone looking to rev up their computer for an affordable price. Designed with a state-of-the-art SATA III controller, the component can perform sequential reads of up to 520 MB/s and writes of up to 430 MB/s, making it an economical option, but still ensuring agility and efficiency in carrying out heavier tasks day to day.

The component is compatible with computers using the Windows operating system in versions 7, 8, 8.1 and 10, and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB options. It is possible to purchase the Patriot P210 512 GB SSD for prices starting at R$459.

With a read speed of up to 3400MB/s, the Pioneer ‎APS-SE20G is a good SSD option for anyone who wants to edit videos and photos, play games and perform more intense tasks in a fluid way, but without straining the budget. This model also promises long durability thanks to the wear-leveling technology, in which the engraving cycles are evenly distributed throughout the component, and also to the temperature control, which prevents the part from overheating.

With one of the most affordable values ​​on the list and a good value for money, the Pioneer ‎APS-SE20G SSD can also be found in 256GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. The 512 GB version can be purchased for prices close to R$479.

Entering the concept of RGB lighting in electronic components, the SSD XPG Spectrix S40G is an option that offers high performance with good aesthetic appeal without weighing on the consumer’s pocket. Available for prices close to R$572, the product uses the high-speed PCIe Gen3x4 interface and also conforms to the M.2 2280 specification, thus dialoguing with the latest generation Intel and AMD processors.

With a read speed of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,000 MB/s, the SSD XPG Spectrix S40G is ideal for those who want to get the most out of their computers, such as gamers and professionals in graphic and audiovisual editing. Furthermore, the S40G is sold with a five-year warranty, ensuring that the user will not be left helpless in the event of any problems.

Delivering high startup and search time, in addition to high data transfer speed, the SSD Adata SU800 is an option for those who need practicality and optimization in their daily lives. With DEVSLP device sleep technology, the SU800 promises to extract the most efficiency possible from its energy, consuming 8% in standby mode and 80% less during use, resulting in less energy expenditure and a longer lifespan.

With speeds of 560 MB/s read and 520 MB/s write, the Adata SU800 is available in different storage capacities, ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB, and it is possible to purchase the 512 GB model for starting prices. of BRL 620.

The Gigabyte UD Pro should be a good indication for those who want a smooth and fluid use of the computer. The product features sequential read speeds of up to 530 MB/s, writes of up to 500 MB/s and third-generation SATA interface, running at 6 GB/s, leaving nothing to be desired in terms of its agility. The 512GB storage option is available for purchase for close to R$1,189.

Furthermore, with the SSD Tool Box application, the user is able to monitor in real time the status of his component, from the analysis of the health and condition of the part to the current temperature of the SSD, preventing possible overloads or loss of content.

Using V-NAND technology and a Phoenix controller in a compact M.2 format (2280), the Samsung SSD 970 PRO is an option for those looking to maintain speed even in the most intense work. With a read speed of 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 2,700 MB/s, this Samsung model is 30% faster than its previous generation.

The 970 PRO also offers high resistance, monitoring and heat dissipation, thus minimizing possible yield drops. For those interested, the component is also sold in the option of 1 TB of storage, and the 512 GB version is seen for values ​​close to R$1,690.

