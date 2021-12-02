6 out of 10 are in favor of requiring testing before hiring

About 4 in 10 global survey respondents think that people living with HIV should not be allowed to work directly with those who do not have the virus. And up to six in 10 respondents say they favor mandatory HIV testing before people are allowed to work.

It is sad that, more than 40 years after the start of the AIDS epidemic, this type of thinking is still so frequent, as pointed out by a global study released by the International Labor Organization (ILO) on the eve of World AIDS Day ( 1st).

The results show that stigmatizing and discriminatory attitudes are fueled by a lack of knowledge about HIV transmission. Only one in two people know, according to the survey, that HIV cannot be transmitted through shared use of a bathroom. And only one in four people correctly answered questions about how HIV is transmitted.

The report, The ILO Global HIV Discrimination in the World of Work Survey, is the result of an unprecedented collaboration between the ILO and the research institute Gallup International. The results are based on information collected from more than 55,000 people in 50 countries around the world.

lower tolerance

Opinions vary considerably from region to region. The lowest levels of tolerance for working directly with people living with HIV were recorded in Asia and the Pacific (only 40% of respondents said people living with HIV should be allowed to work with people not living with HIV). And also in the Middle East and North Africa (where only 42% said the same).

The regions with the most positive attitudes are Eastern and Southern Africa, where nearly 90% of people argued that direct work with people living with HIV should be allowed.

Globally, 68% of people with tertiary education agree that working directly with people living with HIV should be allowed, compared to 39.9% of people with only a basic level.

Mandatory testing was abolished in 2010

The report proposes a series of recommendations, including implementing HIV programs that increase the knowledge of workers and workers about HIV transmission and dispel myths and misconceptions, improving the legal and policy environment around HIV to protect rights at work and to abolish mandatory HIV testing in accordance with 2010 ILO Recommendation (No. 200) on HIV and AIDS.

The document, released by UN Brazil, also proposes improving access to social protection and combating violence and harassment that can result from stigma and discrimination, through the ratification and implementation of ILO Convention No. 190) on Violence and Harassment, adopted in 2019.

