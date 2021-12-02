A Bat’s Tale • Eurogamer.pt

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the arrival of DreamShaping Update 2.0 and the new Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale game on the Dreams platform, available to all gamers and developers at no additional cost.

Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale is a third-person dungeon exploration game developed by the studio Media Molecule, designed to test the skills of the most adventurous players and can be played solo or in co-op with a friend. The game bets on frantic combats against strange enemies, puzzles and the confrontation against a dragon.

For creators, the big news is in DreamShaping, the platform’s creative mode, improved with the 2.0 update, including a new template system and UI restructuring that allows creating games faster, easier and more fun. The new update’s template system will help more players in the creation side by providing tools and guides that explain the processes to create levels and games with different difficulties within the platform.

With the restructuring of the DreamShaping UI it becomes easier to find what each player or creator is looking for, each template now includes an indication of the difficulty level, you will find sections with community events and the DreamShaping page in the game will be customized according to the time each player and/or creator spends on the platform.

For national gamers, Sony Interactive Entertainment Portugal announced that the first group of Post-Graduate students in Game Design at IADE – Faculty of Design, Technology and Communication of the European University, has already completed the course that started in December 2020. The 10 projects by students from the first class can be consulted and played on the Dreams platform, here, and classes for the second class of this Graduate Program have already started.

This Graduate Program is the result of a partnership between IADE and the renowned Media Molecule studio, with the support of SIEP within the scope of the PlayStation First initiative and included in the PlayStation Talents program where the exclusive PlayStatio Dreams is used as a development platform for its teaching program .