Abel Ferreira enters Premier League club radar | Palm trees | Leeds United | Abel Ferreira | liberators

The Portuguese Abel Ferreira has been one of the most talked about subjects in Brazilian football, for two main reasons. The first is because the coach has once again conquered the Libertadores – his second in a row, and has put his name once and for all in the history of the competition and of Palmeiras.

However, Abel’s work also drew attention from abroad, and more precisely from Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. The club made a very tempting proposal to the coach, with a salary that would yield 127 million reais for a two-and-a-half-year contract. Abel, for his part, refused.

Abel Ferreira enters the sights of Leeds

However, this does not guarantee the permanence of the coach since, now, Abel has entered the sights of yet another club. According to journalist Bruno Andrade, the Portuguese is one of Leeds’ targets to fill Marcelo Bielsa’s vacancy, if the Argentine chooses not to renew his contract, which lasts until the end of the season.

Abel Ferreira, even, came to let off steam after winning the Libertadores, complaining mainly about the Brazilian football calendar, classifying it as extensive and disloyal.

However, there are also great chances of Abel remaining, as said by forward Dudu. The coach has the support of the entire board and the fans, and for the next season he may have the much-desired reinforcements requested on his arrival.