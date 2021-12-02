Abel’s stay isn’t Palmeiras’ only concern for the World Cup

The coach has a contract until the end of the 2022 season and has not confirmed his stay in Verdão as of January.

After becoming three-time champion of Liberators cup last Saturday (27), the palm trees gave vacations for most of the cast and the coaching staff. Yesterday, the team beat Cuiabá by 3-1, in a match in which the boys stood out, as were the cases of Gabriel Silva and Gabriel Veron, who scored the net.

Concerns for the next season are already beginning to appear, after all, the Club World Cup takes place in February, in the United Arab Emirates. The first issue to be resolved is the permanence of coach Abel Ferreira. With a contract until the end of 2022, the Portuguese has not yet decided whether to stay or not. This Wednesday (1), forward Dudu gave a clue, in an interview to the GE website.

According to columnist Danilo Lavieri, from the UOL portal, another issue to be resolved is the permanence or not of the soccer executive director Anderson Barros. The journalist informs that, in conversation with advisors at Palmeiras, president Leila Pereira said that she will not make changes in the Football Department.

Felipe Melo and 2 more have their contracts closed before the Worlds

In addition to the permanence or not of Abel Ferreira and Anderson Barros, Palmeiras will have to resolve the contractual situation of three players. One of them is Danilo Barbosa, which is on loan from Nice until the end of the 2021 season, and should not be purchased by the club. The other two players are historical names for Palmeiras.

At 40, the goalkeeper reserves jailson has a contract only until December this year and has already expressed interest in staying. Yesterday, the third goalkeeper Vinícius played a great game against Cuiabá. Felipe Melo, in turn, had the permanence placed in charge of Leila Pereira. He wants another two-year contract, but Palmeiras wants something different.