Abovecar publishes official list of consumers drawn at Christmas Prize – EVERYDAY

The Commercial and Business Association of Marechal Cândido Rondon (Acimacar) released the complete list of the 58 consumers included in the first prize draw for the Christmas Prize. The draw took place last Monday (29) and was broadcast live on the entity’s social networks.
The drawn consumers will receive a total of BRL 25,000 in shopping vouchers, divided into a BRL 1,500 gift certificate, two BRL 1,000 shopping vouchers, 25 BRL 500 and 30 gift vouchers shopping vouchers of R$ 300. Shopping vouchers can be withdrawn from Wednesday (01), upon presentation of an official document with a photo.
contemplated consumers
Shopping vouchers of R$ 1.5 thousand
Ana Maria dos Santos Kovacs – Super Copagril II
R$ 1 thousand gift card
Liane Gehring – Super Copagril II
Ricardo Nied – O Presente Publisher
R$500 gift certificate
Martinho Guinther Buss – Super Copagril II
Pamela Daniele Kich da Silva – Calçados Center
Daniele Alice Strenske – Store from 1.99 – Purple Building
Claudicea Aparecida Hipolito – Bortolon Optics and Watchmaking
Lucimar Henrique Alebrandt – Optics and Watchmaking Tic Tac
Sarah Berwig Nunes – Super Fence
Claudir Rogerio Müller – Super Surround
Loreni Janke Seyffert – Footwear Paraná – MT
Luciani Besen – Footwear Center
Cleiton Leandro Herpich – Fence – store
Leila Marciele Kamphorst – Orlando House
Vitor Barth Lenz – Sweet Art Bakery
Eliane Margarete Kerber Kotowski – O Baratão Store
Berwanger Radke High School – Super Copagril II
Edinaldo de Souza Cavali Gonçalves – Paraná Sports
Merlen Estefani Dure Calado- D’Slippers
Lori Bundzein Krug – Copagril Post
Patricia Elizabete Ferreira – Super Copagril II
Leila Terezinha Bernardi Shoemaker – Silva Store
Dalira Stach – Rieger House
Marcos Adriano Theves – Copagril Post
Mara Vitória de Lima Teixeira – Vest Mais
Elsa Müller – Super Copagril II
Noeli Glaci Wiederkehr Teixeira – Super Copagril I
Amilda Cecilia Hichmann Backes – Super Copagril I
Shopping voucher of R$300
Lisete Teresinha Machry Loch – Barracão da Madeira
Lari Paulo Ribeiro – Fence – store
Fábio Aparecido de Figueiredo – Altemar Sports
Rinaldo de Olivera Aguero – Constru & Cia Network
Mauro Valerio Stachelski – Auto Posto Briza
Camila Regina Gross Saueressig – O Baratão Store
Alex Elias Gonçalvez – Footwear Paraná – FL
Simone Bento de Abreu – Shop from 1.99 – Purple Building
Alfredo Aureliano Dionisio – Super Cercar
Angelita Teresinha Lippert Taffarel – Super Cercar
Ivone Milan Diniz Wurfel – Super Copagril II
Janete Hachmann – Super Copagril I
Leticia Gabriela Uhry – Lighthouse Fashions
Francielle Nunes Siqueira – Pampering Baby
Elemar Maron – Super Copagril I
Edit Bernadete Berté – The Body Way
Lori Wendorss Vorpagel – Super Copagril II
Mariele Thais Siebert – Tonin Auto Post
Marcia Rosane Fritzen – oja Agropecuária Copagril
João Pedro Schneider – Agropecuária Brusque
Arthur Luiz Vitt- Aqui Agora.net/Tribuna do Oeste
Cleto Luis Werlang – Maranatha Footwear
Rosilene Strenske Reckziegel – Art Sweet Bakery
Everton Diesel – Bortolon Optics & Watchmaking
Tiago Soares Obara – Super Copagril I
Elisangela Regina Konrad – Super Fence
Leonida Serschon – Super Fence
Thaise Francieli Stein de Oliveira – Crystal Glasses and Aquariums
Matthew William Koenig – Copagril Post
Dorvilio Bertoldo – Super Copagril II
next draws
Coupons for the Natal Premiado Upcar campaign are cumulative, that is, they compete in the three draws that will be held by the end of the year. The second draw takes place on December 13th and the third on December 27th. The more purchases made at participating companies and the more coupons filled, the greater the chances of being awarded gift certificates.
In the second draw, BRL 25,000 in prizes will also be distributed and, in the third, the prize will be doubled: BRL 50,000, divided into a BRL 3,000 gift certificate, two BRL 2,000 gift cards , 3 shopping vouchers for R$3,000, 62 vouchers for R$500 and 30 vouchers for R$300.
Sponsors
The Premium Christmas campaign by Sobrecar is sponsored by Edemar Imóveis, Frimesa and Sicoob Confiança and is legalized by the Secretariat for Fiscal Monitoring, Energy and Lottery (Sefel), linked to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
About Abovecar
With two thousand associated businessmen and rural producers, the Marechal Cândido Rondon Commercial and Business Association (Acimacar) has been working for 53 years to defend the interests of the business class in Rondon. Chaired by pharmacist Carla Rieger Bregoli, she is also recognized for her leadership in regional and state causes, in addition to her participation in various community demands. Learn more: www.acimacar.com.br.
With Advice information