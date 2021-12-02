Abovecar publishes official list of consumers drawn at Christmas Prize – EVERYDAY





The Commercial and Business Association of Marechal Cândido Rondon (Acimacar) released the complete list of the 58 consumers included in the first prize draw for the Christmas Prize. The draw took place last Monday (29) and was broadcast live on the entity’s social networks.

The drawn consumers will receive a total of BRL 25,000 in shopping vouchers, divided into a BRL 1,500 gift certificate, two BRL 1,000 shopping vouchers, 25 BRL 500 and 30 gift vouchers shopping vouchers of R$ 300. Shopping vouchers can be withdrawn from Wednesday (01), upon presentation of an official document with a photo.

contemplated consumers

Shopping vouchers of R$ 1.5 thousand

Ana Maria dos Santos Kovacs – Super Copagril II

R$ 1 thousand gift card

Liane Gehring – Super Copagril II

Ricardo Nied – O Presente Publisher

R$500 gift certificate

Martinho Guinther Buss – Super Copagril II

Pamela Daniele Kich da Silva – Calçados Center

Daniele Alice Strenske – Store from 1.99 – Purple Building

Claudicea Aparecida Hipolito – Bortolon Optics and Watchmaking

Lucimar Henrique Alebrandt – Optics and Watchmaking Tic Tac

Sarah Berwig Nunes – Super Fence

Claudir Rogerio Müller – Super Surround

Loreni Janke Seyffert – Footwear Paraná – MT

Luciani Besen – Footwear Center

Cleiton Leandro Herpich – Fence – store

Leila Marciele Kamphorst – Orlando House

Vitor Barth Lenz – Sweet Art Bakery

Eliane Margarete Kerber Kotowski – O Baratão Store

Berwanger Radke High School – Super Copagril II

Edinaldo de Souza Cavali Gonçalves – Paraná Sports

Merlen Estefani Dure Calado- D’Slippers

Lori Bundzein Krug – Copagril Post

Patricia Elizabete Ferreira – Super Copagril II

Leila Terezinha Bernardi Shoemaker – Silva Store

Dalira Stach – Rieger House

Marcos Adriano Theves – Copagril Post

Mara Vitória de Lima Teixeira – Vest Mais

Elsa Müller – Super Copagril II

Noeli Glaci Wiederkehr Teixeira – Super Copagril I

Amilda Cecilia Hichmann Backes – Super Copagril I

Shopping voucher of R$300

Lisete Teresinha Machry Loch – Barracão da Madeira

Lari Paulo Ribeiro – Fence – store

Fábio Aparecido de Figueiredo – Altemar Sports

Rinaldo de Olivera Aguero – Constru & Cia Network

Mauro Valerio Stachelski – Auto Posto Briza

Camila Regina Gross Saueressig – O Baratão Store

Alex Elias Gonçalvez – Footwear Paraná – FL

Simone Bento de Abreu – Shop from 1.99 – Purple Building

Alfredo Aureliano Dionisio – Super Cercar

Angelita Teresinha Lippert Taffarel – Super Cercar

Ivone Milan Diniz Wurfel – Super Copagril II

Janete Hachmann – Super Copagril I

Leticia Gabriela Uhry – Lighthouse Fashions

Francielle Nunes Siqueira – Pampering Baby

Elemar Maron – Super Copagril I

Edit Bernadete Berté – The Body Way

Lori Wendorss Vorpagel – Super Copagril II

Mariele Thais Siebert – Tonin Auto Post

Marcia Rosane Fritzen – oja Agropecuária Copagril

João Pedro Schneider – Agropecuária Brusque

Arthur Luiz Vitt- Aqui Agora.net/Tribuna do Oeste

Cleto Luis Werlang – Maranatha Footwear

Rosilene Strenske Reckziegel – Art Sweet Bakery

Everton Diesel – Bortolon Optics & Watchmaking

Tiago Soares Obara – Super Copagril I

Elisangela Regina Konrad – Super Fence

Leonida Serschon – Super Fence

Thaise Francieli Stein de Oliveira – Crystal Glasses and Aquariums

Matthew William Koenig – Copagril Post

Dorvilio Bertoldo – Super Copagril II

next draws

Coupons for the Natal Premiado Upcar campaign are cumulative, that is, they compete in the three draws that will be held by the end of the year. The second draw takes place on December 13th and the third on December 27th. The more purchases made at participating companies and the more coupons filled, the greater the chances of being awarded gift certificates.

In the second draw, BRL 25,000 in prizes will also be distributed and, in the third, the prize will be doubled: BRL 50,000, divided into a BRL 3,000 gift certificate, two BRL 2,000 gift cards , 3 shopping vouchers for R$3,000, 62 vouchers for R$500 and 30 vouchers for R$300.

Sponsors

The Premium Christmas campaign by Sobrecar is sponsored by Edemar Imóveis, Frimesa and Sicoob Confiança and is legalized by the Secretariat for Fiscal Monitoring, Energy and Lottery (Sefel), linked to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

About Abovecar

With two thousand associated businessmen and rural producers, the Marechal Cândido Rondon Commercial and Business Association (Acimacar) has been working for 53 years to defend the interests of the business class in Rondon. Chaired by pharmacist Carla Rieger Bregoli, she is also recognized for her leadership in regional and state causes, in addition to her participation in various community demands. Learn more: www.acimacar.com.br.

With Advice information



