Actor Jairo Lourenço, from ‘Vale Tudo’, dies aged 60 in Paraná – Zoeira

Jairo Lourenço, actor who played Luciano in “Vale Tudo”, died at age 60 last Monday (29th) He died in São José dos Pinhais, Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, Paraná, as informed by the Municipal Government on Wednesday (1st).

The artist was fighting a health problem that was not disclosed, but it is known that the treatment had been carried out for many years. He was in poor health. The information is from the g1.

According to Extra, Lourenço suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) before dying. The death took place at the Afonso Pena Emergency Care Unit (UPA).

Friend’s outburst

Jiddu K. Saldanha, actor’s friend, released the news of the death this Tuesday (30), via Instagram: “Today my great friend Jairo Lourenço left. My first theater partner. We lived in the same village, 300 meters apart. We were always close, helping us to deal with the contexts”, he vented.

“In the 1980s, it was a joy in the neighborhood when he became a television actor and entered our humble homes through global soap operas,” he continues.

Soap operas

Jairo Lourenço starred in TV Globo’s success as “Força de um Desejo”, “Owner of the World” and “Malhação”, as well as “Vale Tudo”.

