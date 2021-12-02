actress analyzes mother and daughter relationship

In “Um Lugar ao Sol”, the atmosphere between Cecília (Fernanda Marques) and Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will weigh heavily after the young woman accuses her mother of having seduced Felipe (Gabriel Leone). Confusion begins when Bela’s ex-boyfriend (Bruna Martins) decides to move to Paris. In the chapter this Friday, the 3rd, he leaves a package at the former model’s house to say goodbye. Cecília opens the package, finds a song written for Rebeca along with a love note, and argues with her mother. “The relationship between the two was already strained. For Cecilia, this was now like a stab to the heart. Felipe was the boyfriend of a childhood friend of Cecília’s. If it was someone else I don’t think she would mind. All of this will end up changing the relationship between mother and daughter even more”, says Fernanda.

Scene from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ Photo: Rede Globo/Reprodução

In next week’s chapters, the game will turn. Cecília will pose as a model for a campaign and will be attracted to Breno (Marco Ricca), who is married to Ilana (Mariana Lima), Rebeca’s best friend.

