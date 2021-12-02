After cases of Ômicron, the government of SP can review flexibility in the use of masks

SAO PAULO — After the confirmation of three cases of the Ômicron variant in São Paulo, the state can review the flexibility of the use of masks in open environments. The measure would take effect on the next day 11. Governor João Doria (PSDB) requested a new assessment on the need to use masks in open environments to the Scientific Committee of the state, a group formed by infectious disease specialists and other specialists.

The opinion should be ready next week. With the document in hand, the government of São Paulo must announce whether it maintains the flexibility for the 11th or whether it should postpone it.

— Our parameter has always been the epidemiological scenario in São Paulo. And, therefore, we need to know the impact of the new variant with the flexibility of using masks in open spaces. It is necessary to be cautious and evaluate this new element. Our commitment is to the health of the population – said Doria.

In a statement, the state government informed that the relaxation of the use of masks in open spaces was announced after guidance from the Scientific Committee and positive data on advances in vaccination and the epidemiological scenario. The use of masks will remain mandatory indoors and on public transport.





The São Paulo governor’s request to assess the flexibility was sent to the committee when the state had two confirmed cases of Ômicron. This Wednesday, the infection of a third person was confirmed: a 29-year-old young man who arrived at Guarulhos International Airport last Saturday from Ethiopia. s.