After Ômicron’s arrival in Brazil, Rio expands the requirement for the vaccine passport

The City of Rio de Janeiro expanded the requirement for a vaccine passport after the confirmation of three Ômicron cases in the country and the investigation of six suspected cases, one of them in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The new measures were published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (2). The obligation to prove immunization against Covid-19 will apply to entry into bars, restaurants, cafeterias, malls and shopping centers.

Another novelty is the presentation of the document in beauty and beauty salons, hotels, inns and seasonal rentals. The decree also includes the requirement to board taxis and transport applications.

The health authorities are concerned with the traditional end-of-year movement and the arrival of the Ômicron variant in the country. The city’s hotel chain has 80% of rooms reserved for New Year’s Eve and expects to reach 100% capacity by the date.

For now, City Hall and Government maintain the discourse that the New Year’s party is maintained, but with a daily assessment of the Covid-19 scenario, with the possibility of cancellation in case of deterioration.

Since the month of September, proof of vaccination is required in Rio de Janeiro in gyms, clubs, stadiums, fairs, conventions, tourist attractions, museums and theaters.

The new decree determines that, in the case of activities with ticket sales, a passport must be required when purchasing or registering.

In the case of hotels and rental properties, reservations must be made only after presentation of the document. According to the city hall, it will be up to the establishments to control the entrance.

The expansion of the requirement was a recommendation by the city’s scientific committee, with the aim of accelerating immunization against the coronavirus. So far, Rio has 77.1% of the entire population with complete vaccination, a rate that rises to 90% among the public aged 12 and over.