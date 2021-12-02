After title, Deyverson tattoos Libertadores cup

Decisive in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, by scoring the goal that gave Palmeiras a 2-1 victory over Flamengo in overtime, Deyverson decided to mark the conquest of the third continental championship in his own skin. The player shared the result on their social networks.

Deyverson tattooed the Copa Libertadores de America cup with the word “predestined” under it. In addition, the design brings the trophy for best player on the field – won by the attacker in the match – and the medal of the South American competition.

“When it is predestined to happen, it happens. No matter the difficulties, crises, arguments and problems. Always believe that God wrote everything before you knew of its possible existence. Appreciate the moment, make your history and do good to receive the fruits “, wrote Deyverson in the caption of the publication.

“Fate is often relentless and keeps us things that we would never have expected at that moment, but that we always struggled hard to conquer. The eternal being goes far beyond age and yes, it always seeks to leave your name engraved for eternity, whether with people that you love or for a family of millions of people like Palmeira. This tattoo is to record history. The story I want to tell my daughters and that all parents from Palmeira will also be able to tell theirs about this moment of a lot of joy,” he added.

Club World Cup in sight

Classified for the Club World Cup, Palmeiras already has its debut date set: February 8, 2022, at 8:30 am (GMT). In the semifinal of the competition to be played in the United Arab Emirates, the team from São Paulo will face the winner of the confrontation between Monterrey (MEX) and Al Ahly (EGI).