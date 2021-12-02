Alec Baldwin claims he did not pull the trigger on the gun on the set of ‘Rust’

Alec Baldwin claimed he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’. At that moment, the actor was holding the gun that also wounded director Joel Souza. He spoke about the incident in an interview with journalist George Stephanopoulos.

The special has not yet aired, however, the commercial has already revealed what we can expect from the scenes with the actor, so much so that in one he responds to Stephanopoulos’ inquiry that the shot was not in the script. “It wasn’t in the script, for the trigger to be pulled,” he said. Alec Baldwin.

Furthermore, the actor replies that the trigger was never pulled: “I didn’t pull the trigger” and adds that “I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger. Never”.

According to Sheriff Adan Mendoza, a “lead bullet” was recovered from the shoulder of the director of ‘Rust’, apparently from the same bullet that killed Hutchins. For the investigation carried out, the cartridge of the weapon used by Baldwin had both live and dead bullets. In other words, part of the ammunition was still usable for shooting.

First Assistant Director Dave Halls admitted that he did not check all the ammunition on the gun. That means, according to the LA Times, that Halls has broken security protocols by not checking before handing the gun to Alec Baldwin.

