Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull a gun while shooting Rust

Actor Alec Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the gun that fired a lead projectile and killed filmmaker Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”

The information was revealed during a television interview released this Wednesday (1).

Baldwin, who was holding a gun he was told was safe when he fired, gave his first full interview about what happened on Oct. 21 in New Mexico, United States.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” the actor told ABC journalist George Stephanopoulos, according to an excerpt of the interview, which will be broadcast in full on Thursday.

“So you never pulled the trigger?” Stephanopoulos asks.

“No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger. Never,” Baldwin replied. The accidental shooting killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin called the event a “tragic accident” on the movie set of a Western called “Rust” which he was filming near Santa Fe.

Officials in Santa Fe could not be contacted immediately to comment on Baldwin’s statement Wednesday.

No criminal charges have been filed. Investigators have focused their efforts on how live ammunition ended up on the film set.

On ABC, Baldwin said he had no idea how live ammunition entered the set. The actor has maintained discretion since the accident at Rancho Bonanza Creek, near Santa Fe.

Baldwin, who was the Western’s star and producer, “telled in detail what happened on set that day,” Stephanopoulus said Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​before the broadcast.

“As you can imagine, he is devastated, but he was also very frank, very open. He answered all the questions”, revealed Stephanopoulos.

After the accidental shooting, two members of the film crew filed civil lawsuits accusing Baldwin, the producers and others of negligence and lax security protocols.

The producers said they are conducting their own internal investigation.

(Edited by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)