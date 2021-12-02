Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger of the gun that killed the director – International

Alec Baldwin from the first interview, ABC News (photo: Reproduction/YouTube/ABC News) In his first interview after the Halyna Hutchins’ death, the actor Alec Baldwin, 63 years old, declared that didn’t pull the gun’s trigger who killed the director of photography on the set of the movie “Rust”.

The statement was made by the actor in an interview with journalist George Stephanopoulos, from ABC News.

In an excerpt released from the Twitter interview, Alec Baldwin said, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point the gun at someone and pull the trigger on them. Never.”

Baldwin also claimed that this was the worst thing that ever happened to him and that he doesn’t know how the bullet was on set. “Someone put a real bullet in the gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be there.”

The full report will be aired this Thursday (2/12), in the United States.

The accident

On October 21, director of photography Halyna Hutchins died after being accidentally shot by Baldwin, who was rehearsing a scene in which he was supposed to shoot towards the camera.

Halyna was even rescued and flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but she could not resist the wound. In addition to the director of photography, the actor injured the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, who was discharged from hospital after the accident.

So far, no one has been indicted, but police are already suspicious of how live ammunition ended up on the movie set.