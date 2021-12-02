Alex’s corpse is found and frees Angel from prison · TV News

Angel (Camila Queiroz) will escape from jail in Secret Truths 2. Alex’s (Rodrigo Lombardi) corpse will be found, which will put the model at risk. The forensic examination will still find that the businessman died of drowning, in addition to not finding traces of gunshots, which will leave the protagonist of the Globoplay soap very relieved.

In a scene from the block of chapters of Walcyr Carrasco’s plot that enters the platform this Wednesday (2), but was released as a preview to subscribers of the streaming service, a doctor announces the test results.

“I can say, after meticulous examinations, the cause of death of the victim. Alexandre Ticiano died by drowning”, says the coroner. Giovanna (Agatha Moreia), who is present at the site, is perplexed. “What do you mean, drowning? My father was murdered,” the preppy snarls.

“Calm down, Giovanna. You can’t accuse anyone, especially in an environment like this,” counters Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes), who is next to Angel. “The characteristics of the victim’s dental arch indicate death by drowning. The body that reached the rocks of the island where it was found was the body of a drowned man”, the doctor will add.

Giovanna is maddened by the statement. “But what about the bullet? The bullets?”, asks the spoiled woman. “There is no projectile, just the skeleton. Of course, the bones usually register contact with the metal, in most cases, but in this case there is no evidence. If by chance there were shots, they pierced the body without hitting the bones”, clarifies the doctor.

“That’s a lie! Angel shot my father, she’s a murderer!”, Alex’s daughter freaks out. Meanwhile, the pink book adept model stands there, not muttering a word about the situation.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters in all, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place this Wednesday and the 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will end this month on Globo.

