Amazon Prime Video Releases in December 2021

The last month of 2021 is already with us, as is the list of releases for December on Amazon Prime Video. Unlike in November, this month subscribers to the streaming service will be able to check out several new titles over the next 31 days, including new productions, new seasons of established series and films, which go far beyond the Christmas theme.

Among the original Amazon Prime Video productions you will be able to check out the first season of Harlem, the premiere of the Brazilian comedy reality show LOL: If you laugh, it’s over!, new episodes of Alex Rider, the documentary FC Bayern – Behind The Legends, between others. Films such as the renowned movie streaming service are also landing on the 1917 and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Dolittle, the scary causality, the national plot lashing of love, among several other movies and series.

Make the most of the holiday season and start scheduling your home theater session. To make your job easier, you can check out all the titles that debut in December on Amazon Prime Video below.

Bloodshot (01/12)

In bloodshot, film that arrives this Wednesday, we meet Ray Garrison, a soldier who was killed in battle and is revived thanks to advanced technology that not only offers a quick cure, but also results in superhuman strength. Now alive again, he sets out in search of the man he believes has murdered his wife.

Hailey Dean’s Mystery: Dead in Service (12/01)

The month also starts with the debut of Hailey Dean: Dead in Service, which tells the story of a former prosecutor and psychologist who asks her friend, Detective Garland Fincher, for help in investigating the murder of a former sailor.

Jumanji: Next Phase (01/12)

Fans of fantasy movies can now check out the arrival of the movie on Amazon Prime Video Jumanji: Next Phase. In the long run, a group of friends are back in Jumanji to rescue one of their colleagues who stayed there, but they end up discovering that they will have to face many challenges to fulfill the mission.

Mr. Bean: Season 1 (01/12)

Mr. Bean lands in the Prime Video catalog in December 2021 (Image: Playback/Nathan Wong)

The first season of the classic comedy series also landed on the streaming platform. Mr Bean, which premiered in 1990. The plot follows the life of Mr. Bean, a confused man who finds it difficult to complete the simplest tasks in life, but who is always ready to work around all the problems in a creative way.

The Orphans (01/12)

In the movie the orphans, 2020, the subscriber to Prime Video you will learn the story of a young woman who left her life as a teacher to be the tutor of an heiress, who witnessed her father’s tragic death. After arriving at the house, the brother of the heiress, who has just returned from boarding school, is also back.

Where’s Waldo (12/01)

The second season of the series also arrived on Amazon’s streaming platform Where’s Waldo, which follows the adventures of Wally and Wanda, members of the Society of World Travelers. The society is an international order of traveling researchers who travel the world to celebrate cultures and solve problems.

Harlem: Season 1 (12/2)

the first season of Harlem is also landing in December on Amazon Prime Video, telling the story of a group of best friends from the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, known for the country’s black culture. Friends grow together in various areas of life, such as careers, relationships and dreams.

LOL: If you laugh, it’s over! (12/3)

For those who like Brazilian comedy, on the 3rd, the original Prime Video series opens LOL: If you laugh, it’s over!, with Tom Cavalcante, Clarice Falcão, Nany People, among other famous comedians. The plot is in the format of a reality show, with participants gathered in a 46-camera studio and the challenge of making their competitors laugh. The big winner of the R$350,000 prize, donated to a charity, will be the person who doesn’t laugh.

Alex Rider: Season 2 (03/12)

fans of the series Alex Rider can now celebrate the premiere of season two in early December. The plot, exclusive to Prime Video, follows the story of Alex Rider, a young man who faced the death of his uncle, Ian, murdered while acting as a British spy. Upon learning this, he also discovers that he was trained from childhood to be a member of the world of espionage.

1917 (05/12)

the renowned movie 1917, nominated and multi-award winner, is coming to Amazon Prime Video subscribers. The film takes place in World War I, when two British soldiers receive orders that are quite complicated to carry out, with the dangerous mission of crossing enemy territory and delivering a message that could help save more than 1,600 of their colleagues.

FC Bayern – Behind The Legend (12/08)

For those who love football, on December 8, the original Amazon series opens FC Bayern – Behind The Legend. As the title itself suggests, the plot follows the European team Bayern Munich from the victory in the 2020 Champions League, until the end of the 2020/2021 season, also telling a little of the team’s history.

Encounter (12/10)

On December 10th you will be able to check the movie on Amazon Prime Video Encounter, with Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer. The film tells the story of a decorated marine who is on the most difficult mission of his life: to save his two children from a mysterious threat.

The Expanse: season 6 (12/10)

The sixth season of The Expanse, Prime Video’s original sci-fi series. The new episodes begin with the solar system in a dangerous war, with asteroids about to be hurled at Earth and Mars.

Cover Bases (12/10)

On the Serie Cover BasesComing to Prime Video on December 10th, you will meet a group of young lesbians who live in Tampa Bay, Florida’s LGBTQIA+ center. The friends are always ready for any adventure, but without ceasing to fight against the labels and stereotypes that have always haunted them.

Beyond the Mountains (12/10)

In Beyond the mountains, actress Emily Blunt plays Rosemary Muldoon, a farmer who is willing to do anything to win over her neighbor, Anthony Reily, who doesn’t realize she only has eyes for him.

Mooring of Love (12/14)

Still in the romance mood, on December 14th the film will premiere lashing of love, which follows the life of Bebel and Lucas, a couple who are trying to have a simple marriage, but who struggle against the differences between their families. While Lucas’ parents are mother and father in an Umbanda terreiro, Bebel’s family is from a traditional Jewish family.

Dolittle (12/14)

Prime Video subscribers will also be able to see the film Dolittle, which happens when Dr. John Dolittle hides in his animal refuge after his wife’s death. However, he must travel to a mysterious island to find the only medicine that can help Queen Victoria, who is sick in Buckingham Palace.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (12/15)

Tom Hanks fans can already celebrate: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The film tells the story of Fred Rogers, a children’s presenter, based on the real friendship between him and journalist Tom Junod. The film will talk about cynicism, skepticism, empathy and kindness.

Mortdecai: The Art of Cheating (12/15)

In the movie Mortdecai: The Art of Cheating, you will meet Charles Mortdecai, an art dealer who has to deal with a dangerous group of Russians and with MI5, the British intelligence service, as their objective now is to try to recover a stolen painting.

Causality (12/17)

In the movie causality, which hits the streaming platform on December 17th, we see a story full of suspense and twists when Claudia sets up a date with Luis, whom she met on the Tinder flirt app. The entire plot is recorded in a sequence-shot, making everything even more intriguing.

Being The Ricardos (12/21)

In the original Amazon movie Being The Ricardos, you will learn the story of actress Lucille Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, as they live through a crisis that could end not only their marriage, but also their careers.

Yearly Departed: season 2 (12/22)

To close the list of Amazon Prime Video’s firsts of the month, on December 22, the second season of the series opens Yearly Departed, a comedy special that brings female comedians to discuss various topics related to current events, including within the pandemic scenario.