American club makes proposal for Flamengo player and waits for an answer | Flamengo

With little space in Flamengo’s team, Rodinei could be leaving Brazilian football at the end of the season. The defender has been offered a two-year contract to play in US football, and it depends only on Flamengo’s response.

According to the GE portal, Charlotte FC, from the United States, coached by Miguel Ramirez, offered a two-season contract to have Rodinei and is just waiting for Flamengo’s response to advance in negotiations. According to the source, Ramirez himself called Rodinei to convince him to change leagues.

Flamengo, now, will evaluate the proposal of the US team and intends to give its final answer until the end of the current season of Brazilian football. As Isla and Matheuzinho’s reserve, a departure from Fla can happen.

At Inter, Rodinei was coached by Miguel Ramirez and can return to work with the Spaniard in the world of wonders.

More players can leave Flamengo

In addition to Rodinei, other players are expected to leave Fla. Loaned to the club, Bruno Viana will not have his football purchased and will return to European football, where he has a link with Braga, from Portugal.