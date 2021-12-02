American writer apologizes to mistakenly convicted of raping her in 1981

BBC General

(credit: Getty Images)

American writer Alice Sebold apologized for her part in the 1981 wrongful conviction of a man for rape.

Arrested and convicted of the crime, Anthony Broadwater spent 16 years in prison and, even after serving his sentence, remained on the list of sex offenders. He was acquitted last week after a review of the case.

In your memoir, Luck (Ediouro), Sebold described how she was raped and how she told the police that she had seen a black man on the street who she believed was her assailant.

“I regret most of all that the life you could have had was unfairly stolen from you, and I know that no excuse can change what happened to you and will never change,” Sebold said in his apologetic statement.

Broadwater said, through his lawyers, that he is “relieved that she apologized.”

Luck sold over a million copies and launched Sebold’s career as an author. She also wrote the novel A Life Interrupted: Memories of a Murdered Angel, which was made into a film by director Peter Jackson and nominated for an Oscar.

The American publisher that publishes Luck announced on Tuesday that it would stop distributing the memoirs while working with Sebold to “consider how the work might be revised”. Ediouro, which publishes the book in Brazil, has not yet commented on the case.

Luck

The book details how Sebold was attacked as an 18-year-old student at Syracuse University in New York.

Months later, she reported seeing a black man on the street who she thought was her attacker, and alerted the police.

An officer then detained Broadwater, who was allegedly in the area at the time.

After the arrest at the police station, Sebold was unable to confirm that he was her attacker – she visually identified another man. Even so, Broadwater was eventually tried on the case – in court, Sebold identified him as her assailant – and was convicted based on her account and a microscopic analysis of his hair.

After being released from prison in 1998, Broadwater remained on the sex offender registry.

He was sacked on November 22 this year after a review of the case concluded that he had been convicted on the basis of insufficient and now discredited evidence.

His wrongful conviction came to light after an executive producer working on an adaptation of Luck for the cinema raised doubts about the case and later hired a private investigator.

“Certain things struck me as odd – specifically the selection procedure where Alice chose the wrong person as her assailant. But they condemned Broadwater as the same,” producer Timothy Mucciante told the BBC’s Today programme.

He said he discussed his concerns with other members of the production team, but received the response that the book had been scrutinized and reviewed by lawyers.

“In June I went out [do projeto] of the movie. About a week later, I got in touch with the private investigator,” he said.

Mucciante said he hired the investigator on a Wednesday, and by Friday the two men were convinced that a miscarriage of justice had occurred.

He described the situation as a “terrible tragedy, not just in terms of the unfortunate attack suffered by Alice, but also the kind of metaphorical attack suffered by Anthony Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison and 23 years later as a registered sex offender.”

Mucciante said, however, that he did not believe that the blame for the wrongful conviction should fall on Sebold, who was only 18 at the time.

“I read Alice’s apology, and Anthony was very kind to accept them and I really applaud him for that. That’s the kind of person he is,” Mucciante said.

Upon hearing the news that he had been cleared of the crime, Broadwater, now 61, told the AP news agency that he was crying “tears of joy and relief.”

Sebold said in his statement that he had spent the past eight days trying to “understand how this could have happened”.

“I will also fight the fact that my rapist, in all probability, will never be known, may have raped other women and will certainly never serve the prison sentence that Broadwater did,” she added.

