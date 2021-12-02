Ancient signs of water are discovered in the northern region of Mars

A University of Arizona Ph.D. candidate discovered ancient signs of water in Arabia Earth, north of Mars, as part of a collaborative research effort that also involves NASA and Johns Hopkins University.

Arabia Earth is a region little larger than our European continent, located north of Mars. The area is filled with craters, volcanic caldera, canyons and sedimentary rocks – the latter, the focus of the study signed by Ari Koeppel and published in the scientific journal geology.

The rock formations of some parts of Mars have a sedimentary characteristic, that is, at some point in the more distant past, they were in an environment with water (Image: Lubo Ivanko/Shutterstock)

“We were specifically interested in monitoring surface rocks on Mars to get a better understanding of ancient environments – from three or four billion years ago – and also find out if back then, there might be climatic conditions that facilitated life on the surface.” said Koeppel. “We wanted to find out if there could be water in a stable degree, such as the atmosphere and surface temperature.”

According to the specialist, the team studied the possibilities of “thermal inertia” of various objects. Basically, this refers to the ability to lose heat very quickly (as with grains of sand or dust) or slower (as with rocks). By analyzing surface temperatures, Koeppel and the rest of the team were able to determine if a material was looser, eroding faster, and therefore cooling faster.

From there, they used remote analysis instruments present in orbiters and satellites. “Like geologists on Earth, we look to rocks to unravel the history of past environments,” said Koeppel. “In the case of Mars, we are more limited. We can’t just go personally to a rock and collect a sample—we’re pretty reliant on satellite data, and each satellite has a different set of instruments. Each of these instruments has a paper to help us describe the rocks on the surface observed.”

Based on this data, the team was able to analyze the thermal inertia and evidence of erosion of the Martian rocks, finding that the deposits observed were far less cohesive than previously thought, meaning that this environment had only had water for a much shorter period of time. than the average for the rest of the planet. Koeppel says that would normally be a “cold water bucket” – pardon the pun – as most people tend to think that the longer the water remains, the greater the chance that it has harbored life. at any moment.

“But for us, however, this is very interesting as it raises a number of new questions,” said the Ph.D. candidate. “What are the conditions that allowed the water to survive there even for a short time? Could it be that there were glaciers that melted faster through massive floods? Was there some system similar to groundwater that quickly escaped to the surface and then came back down?”

These are all questions that depend on further research to be answered. But they highlight an interesting difference between possible climates on Mars. Jezero crater, for example, was once home to an immense lake, which suggests that water remains for a long time, unlike this area to the north.

Understanding these differences from ancient climates can help us determine a more accurate picture of what Mars looked like billions of years ago.

