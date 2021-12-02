André Mendonça’s nomination for a vacancy on the STF is approved by the CCJ of the Senate

Former Minister of Justice and General Advocacy of the Union André Mendonça, sitting at the CCJ do Senate (Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado)

The Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Federal Senate approved, this Wednesday (1), by 18 votes in favor and 9 against, the nomination of André Mendonça, former Minister of Justice and of the Federal Attorney General, for a vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The result was announced by the president of the collegiate, senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), after about 8 hours of hearing. The rapporteur was Senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), who, despite being known for critical positions against the federal government, issued a favorable opinion. As indicated, she is an evangelical and said that the Sabbath would serve to overcome prejudices against practitioners of this religion.

André Mendonça’s nomination now goes to analysis by the plenary of the legislative house, where he needs the support of the absolute majority of parliamentarians – that is, 41 of the 81 senators – in a secret ballot. If approved, it is necessary to issue a decree in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) and hold a ceremony for the inauguration of the new minister.

André Mendonça was nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in July for the vacancy of Marco Aurélio Mello, who retired from the Supreme Court, but since then the process has not progressed in the Senate. The more than four-month wait represents a record at the Casa.

The name of the former AGU faced resistance among parliamentarians, especially from Davi Alcolumbre, who preferred other options for the position. Mendonça is an evangelical and his nomination to the Supreme represents a campaign promise from the president to his religious supporters.

Over the course of nearly four months, government allies and parliamentarians who are part of the Evangelical caucus demanded that the hearing be held. Amid growing pressure, Alcolumbre relented and included in this week’s agenda of “concentrated effort”, in which the senators’ nominations for public office are under deliberation.

During his opening speech, Mendonça defended democracy and the secular state. “In life, the Bible. At the Supreme, the Constitution”, he said. “It is important to emphasize my defense of the secular state. The Presbyterian church to which I belong, one of the many evangelical churches in our country, was born in the context of the Protestant Reformation. Secularity is neutrality, non-harassment and non-granting of privileges by the state in relation to a specific creed”, he added.

In the Saturday, the nominee also said that he even warned Bolsonaro about the impossibility of praying at the opening of the sessions of the Supreme Court. “I always had a concern about this. I never put the fact that I’m a pastor on my professional resume. Even in front of the speech of the president of prayers in front of the sessions, I explained to him that there is no space for public religious manifestation during a session of the STF”, he pointed out.

Mendonça also pledged to “respect democratic institutions, especially independence and harmony between the powers of the Republic”. He stated that he understands that the Judiciary “must act as a pacifying agent for social conflicts and guarantor of the legitimate performance of other powers, without undue activism or interference”.

“The self-moderation of the Judiciary is a logical corollary of the very principle of the democratic rule of law. In this way, I affirm my commitment to respecting the decisions and actions of both the Legislative and Executive Powers, whenever adopted in the regular exercise of their attributions and in accordance with the Constitution”, he stated.

Another issue raised by him was the impartiality of the judge. “A judge is not an accuser, and an accuser is not a judge”, he maintained. “I understand that the judiciary must act as a pacifying agent for social conflicts and guarantor of the legitimate performance of other powers, without undue activism or interference with them,” he said.

André Mendonça also told the senators that, if approved by the Senate to join the Supreme Court, he will act impartially in his decisions and votes in the STF.

“I will give equal and impartial treatment to all parties, whether State or private, prosecuted or accused, government or opposition, rich or poor, male or female, as well as people of any sexual orientation. Therefore, my commitment to the Democratic State, Justice and the impartial application of the law are non-negotiable”, he declared.

Confronted with news of a request to open inquiries against Bolsonaro’s critics under the old National Security Law, Mendonça denied having acted “with the intention of harassing or intimidating” protesters. According to him, not calling the Federal Police to investigate the cases would be “prevarication”.

Still in the nominee’s view, the repeal of the National Security Law by the National Congress happened “at a good time”. Even so, he justified his conduct as a minister pointing out that the law was in force and that “the Supreme Court applied it to specific cases.”

Regarding Operation Lava Jato, he criticized the award-winning instrument, widely used by the task force, and defended a point of balance with the political world. “We cannot criminalize politics,” he said.

(with Brazil Agency)

