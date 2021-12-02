Andreas Pereira’s mistake could cost R$127 million to Manchester United’s coffers, says the newspaper

Andreas Pereira’s mistake in the Libertadores final could make Manchester United lose 20 million euros (R$ 127 million) for the definitive sale of the midfielder to Flamengo, according to “Mirror”. The athlete has a contract on loan with the Rio team until the end of June, but his future is not clear.

The athlete, who was on loan to Lazio last season, doesn’t seem to be in the Red Devils’ plans. However, the amount requested by the English for the transfer of the 25-year-old player is considered too high and Rubro-Negro should try to reduce the request.

Despite the decisive error that generated the decisive goal for Palmeiras to be crowned continental champion, Andreas Pereira has played an important role since he arrived at Flamengo. The 18 shirt took the place left by Gerson, sold to Olympique Marseille, and quickly became the undisputed starter. And the player made it clear that he intends to stay in Rio de Janeiro.

The start of 2022 will be key to projecting the midfielder’s future. Without Renato Gaúcho, the Rio de Janeiro club is looking for a new coach and the midfielder’s role in Flamengo under a new direction and its importance in the Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro next season will be decisive in case of a definitive transfer.