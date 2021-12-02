Andrey does not renew for 2022 and says goodbye to the club after 17 years

Player had a contract until December 31, will not have his contract renewed and says goodbye to Vasco after 17 years

Already planning the year 2022, the Vasco da Gama moves and begins to prepare the cast to return to the elite of Brazilian championship in 2023. This Wednesday (30), the Cruzmaltino announced the departure of the Andrey steering wheel.

Creates from the base categories of the São Januário club, the 23-year-old player says goodbye after 17 years. The athlete’s contract would run until December 31st.

See below the Vasco press release:

The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama informs that the athlete Andrey is leaving the Club. The Football Department and the steering wheel reached a definition this Wednesday afternoon (01/12), agreeing that the contract that will expire on December 31st will not be renewed.

Discovered by Gigante da Colina in 2004, Andrey graduated from Cruzmaltina and was promoted to professionals in 2016. In six seasons for the first team, the midfielder played 156 matches, gave 11 assists, scored 11 goals and won four titles, including the Championship Carioca of 2016.

Andrey says goodbye to São Januário as the defensive midfielder with the most goals for Gigante da Colina in the 21st century. Aware of all his delivery, commitment and commitment, Vasco da Gama thanks Andrey for having honored the Cruzmaltina jersey for 17 years and the wish you luck in pursuing your career.

Good luck, Get!

Heber Gomes/AGIF

In addition to Andrew, three other players will not be at Vasco in 2022. The club announced the departures of the defenders errado and Walberin addition to the steering wheel Michel.