Android: Google Releases New Year Feature Update

“Special delivery!” So Google has defined a series of features that are being launched on Android, for use already in the Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods. Announced this Wednesday (1st) on the company’s blog, the news includes new widgets for YouTube Music, Google Play Books and Google Photos. The package includes new tools for Android Auto and updates for Google Assistant and Google Photos.

The first feature is the “Family Bell”, which will allow you to schedule reminders in the form of an alarm for everyone in the house, ensuring more control during Christmas tasks. What’s new is that the notification bells can run on everyone’s personal Android, smart speakers or smart screen.

The new widgets also promise good times. Music, for example, offers playback controls and access to recently played tracks. the books widget will show shortcuts to your library, while a new Google Photos widget will, starting next week, only show photos of selected people and pets. The Memories feature promises event curation for the end-of-the-year celebrations.

More “Gifts” from Google

Android Auto is bringing a new thing promised since May this year: the use of the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 cell phones as a car key. The feature is, for the time being, restricted to compatible BMW vehicles.

Another feature that promises to make life easier for drivers is that the vehicle-friendly interface will start as soon as an Android connects to the vehicle. Then a new button will start playback with a “single tap”.

Finally, Google will extend the new permissions reset feature to older Android devices, disabling all permissions for apps the user hasn’t used for a while. Already present on devices running Android 11 and above, the functionality arrives on devices running versions from Android 6.