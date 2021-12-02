Anitta reveals unforgettable advice she received from Mariah Carey; know · TV news

Icon of Brazilian music and with an international career on the rise, Anitta is already seen as a celebrity in several countries around the world – including the United States, home of the main global artists. Sharing space with other big names, the 28-year-old singer recalled an unforgettable advice she received from Mariah Carey.

“You’re strong. Never forget that,” the Brazilian singer revealed about Mariah’s advice in an interview with the American magazine Entertainment Weekly.

A longtime admirer of Mariah Carey’s work, Anitta also shared her first encounter with one of the biggest idols of her life. Initially, she feared that the 51-year-old American singer-songwriter was what Brazilians call a “little star”. To the happiness of the creator of the hit Girl From Rio, the reality was very different.

“I’ve always admired her for everything she’s done in her career, her voice is so powerful. Sometimes when we meet an idol it’s not the way we wanted it, we weren’t so excited. But she was so much better than I expected. It was. incredible,” he completed.

During her trajectory, Anitta was much celebrated, but she also suffered from prejudice and machismo. According to the singer, it was common to hear at the beginning of her career things like “you just sing and roll your ass, let us take care of the rest”, or “if you’re beautiful, you’re not smart.

For the Brazilian icon, it was never an option to use only his beauty and dancing skills to achieve success. According to Anitta, she always knew what she was doing and which paths she wanted to follow.

I always listened to these things, that’s all I heard at first. Then I said: ‘No way, get out of here’. I know very well what I’m doing and I know how to take charge of my career.

On the international success, Anitta admitted that it is difficult to make songs that everyone wants to hear and reach a global audience with the same song. However, she claimed to always maintain the same characteristic in all languages.

“I’m just being myself. I’m being myself in different languages ​​so I can get the message out to more people. My rhythm is from the favela, from my neighborhood. And I mix it with a little pop and some electronic vibes. always trying to bring Brazilian culture to my songs”, he added.

It was in 2017 that Anitta launched Downtown, a partnership with musician J. Balvin that would become her first global hit. After the huge repercussion, the singer confessed to feeling more special than ever.

I felt great. I felt I could do anything. You start showing people your skills and your power, and you start saying what you really want. These were the moments when I felt most empowered.

To survive the difficulties imposed by the entertainment industry and the pressure from the public to be an example, the singer cited another piece of advice, this time given by her mother.

“Don’t worry about what people say. People will always say something. And if you’re always hunting or waiting for people to say good things, you will simply become a product made by people’s opinions.”

Watch below (without subtitles) the interview and Anitta in full: