Anvisa asks for flight restrictions and proof of vaccination to enter Brazil

posted on 12/01/2021 9:07 PM



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) ratified the guidelines for the adoption of restrictive measures that temporarily impede flights to Brazil from four countries: Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia. The agency sent an official letter signed by its five directors to the Casa Civil, together with a technical note that reaffirms the guidelines for restrictive measures to temporarily prevent flights from these locations.

In the same document, Anvisa recommended the requirement of a complete vaccination certificate against COVID-19 for the entry of travelers into Brazil. According to the official letter signed by the highest health authority in the country, this is a fundamental requirement to allow the entry of foreigners and seen as necessary as a measure to contain the omicron variant, already present in national territory.

Although Anvisa suggested the measure on November 12, 2021, the measure remains without being evaluated by the Interministerial Committee to combat the pandemic, responsible for decision-making.

Given the restrictions established globally by other countries, the inexistence of a policy for charging vaccination certificates may allow Brazil to become one of the countries of choice for unvaccinated tourists and travelers, which is undesirable from a point of view the risk that this group represents for the Brazilian population and for the Unified Health System.

The Agency emphasizes that for more than a year it has repeatedly recommended to the Interministerial Committee the adoption of the quarantine or self-quarantine measure on the entry of travelers into national territory, which is carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities, in addition to other sanitary measures , allows for the containment of the spread of the disease by interrupting the transmission chain of variants of the virus, as it aims to avoid the traveler’s contact with other susceptible people.