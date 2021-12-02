Araos announced by Mexican club after Corinthians release

This Wednesday afternoon, Necaxa announced the hiring of Ángelo Araos. The agreement with the midfielder, which was released by Corinthians in mid-November, was celebrated on the Mexican club’s social networks – see below.

reproduction

After more than three years at the Parque São Jorge club, where he had little success, Araos was sold to the Mexican club, which bought 50% of the rights to the Chilean player. The values ​​were not confirmed, but the initial proposal of Necaxa was of 1 million dollars (R$ 5.5 million).

The length of the contract with the Mexican club was not disclosed, but Necaxa confirmed Araos’ participation in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga BBVA MX. The midfielder is now ready to start the pre-season with coach Pablo Guede.

Corinthians believes that, with the deal, it can maintain the percentage for longer than the current contract, since Araos’ contract with Timão was valid until July 2023. The tendency is for the Mexican club to extend the contract.

With the shirt of the club from Parque São Jorge, where he arrived in mid-2018, Araos played only 61 matches and scored a goal, in addition to giving five assists. His last appearance on the field was on September 12, in a 1-1 draw against Atlético-GO for the Campeonato Brasileiro.

See more at: ngelo Araos and Former Corinthians players.