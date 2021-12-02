Araos, ex-Corinthians, announced by Necaxa and may have Valdivia company in Mexican club | international football

Necaxa, Mexico’s first division club, announced this Wednesday the hiring of midfielder Ángelo Araos, who belonged to Corinthians.

The value and conditions of the transfer were not announced either by the Mexican club or by Corinthians. Araos must continue with 50% of the economic rights linked to Timão, which will receive around 1 million dollars (R$ 5.7 million in the day’s quotation).

In Mexico, Araos can have the company of an old acquaintance of the Brazilian fans: the also Chilean Valdivia, formerly Palm Trees.

The experienced midfielder, now 38, has announced that he is moving from being a TV commentator in Chile to playing again and that Necaxa would be his destiny. So far, the signing has not been confirmed by the Mexican club.

Araos is 24 years old and had no place in Corinthians’ cast. The midfielder played in just four minutes for Corinthians in the last three months. Since August 8, Corinthians played 15 games, with a single participation from the Chilean.

Hired by Corinthians three years ago, Araos was never able to establish himself in the starting lineup, but he had been gaining chances in recent times. He started both games under the command of interim coach Fernando Lázaro, against Sport Huancayo and River Plate-PAR.

Then, with Sylvinho, he started four games and joined the other nine. Araos has 61 games and one goal for Timão. He was in the São Paulo champion group in 2019 and, in the same year, was loaned to Ponte Preta.