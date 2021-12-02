Are current vaccines effective against the COVID-19 variant, Ômicron?

The world is on alert with the new variant of COVID-19, called Ômicron. There are still many uncertainties about the new variant that divide opinions on issues such as lethality, global risk and, above all, effectiveness of current vaccines.

Proof of the antagonisms about the effectiveness of vaccines in the new variant in relation to the scientific community are in statements made by experts in recent days. The Chief Executive of BioNTech said, in an interview with Reuters, that the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer will likely offer protection against the new strain of COVID-19.

The CEO of the American laboratory Moderna told the Financial Times that all the vaccines developed so far may have difficulties in combating the variant, which will take months to develop an effective immunizing agent. Thus, there are many contradictions and uncertainties that are around the variant, which has already spread across several continents.

A more complete study on the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant is yet to come out in a few weeks, but there is a sense of frustration on the part of scientists. For the president of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, most scientists with whom he had contact believe that the results of the studies will not be good.

Likewise, the BioNTech and Pfizer team are also awaiting study results for the coming weeks to obtain a result. However, they are confident of a more effective result. BioNTech is hopeful that vaccines can have a positive reaction through substantial protection against possible serious diseases developed by the Ômicron variant.

The laboratory believes in booster doses to fight the virus in severe cases. One of the explanations of how the immunizing agent works is that, while the antibodies bind to the virus, they can provide an immunization against infections.

At long-lasting “T” cells they would act in attacking cells that have already been sequestered by the virus, thus preventing viral replication and serious diseases.