Arezzo buys a women’s fashion company and bets on a R$ 15 billion market

Today we will comment on the acquisition carried out by Arezzo (ARZZ3) and the modifications in the IPO of Nubank (NUBR33).

UOL has an exclusive area for those who want to invest their money safely and profit more than just saving money. Meet!

Check out the analysis by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento. Every day, Bevilacqua brings news and analysis from publicly traded companies so you can make the best investment decisions. This content is exclusive to UOL subscribers.

Arezzo buys luxury women’s clothing company

Arezzo (ARZZ3) announced the acquisition of 100% of the fashion company Carol Bassi. The purchase price will be R$ 180 million, R$ 50 million of which will be paid on the closing date of the transaction, two installments of R$ 25 million will be paid within 180 and 360 days and the remaining R$ 80 million will be divided into more three installments.

In addition, clauses in the contract were determined in case Carol Bassi achieves certain performance metrics between the years 2022 and 2025, which could reach amounts of additional R$ 20 million for each of the two partners. It was also determined that the partner Anna Carolina and the administrator of the acquired company, Caio Campos, should remain linked to the company until at least 2025.

Arezzo projects that Carol Bassi will deliver in 2022 a net revenue of, approximately, R$ 110 million, and an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of around R$ 32 million. Currently, the company has two stores of its own and is present in 90 multi-brand points in more than 20 Brazilian states.

The acquisition marks the entry of Arezzo the women’s fashion market, something that was highly desired by President Alexandre Birman. The company had already launched a collection at Schultz and entered the men’s clothing sector, with the acquisition of Reserva. Now, it enters a giant sector, which has an addressable market of around R$ 15 billion.

The news is positive for Arezzo, after the failure to acquire Hering, which was sold to Grupo Soma. The purchase of Carol Bassi reinforces the management’s desire to become a “house of brands”, consolidating its presence in the high-end fashion market. In fact, there is already a forecast for shoes and bags to come out under the Carol Bassi brand, with an average price of R$ 890 and R$ 2,000, respectively.

New chapters on Nubank’s IPO

One of the most anticipated IPOs (initial public offering of shares) of the year took new paths this Tuesday (30). Nubank (NUBR33) will reduce the share price from $10 to $11 to the $8 to $9 range, down approximately 30%.

The price reduction comes at a time when the company sees that the outlook for the shares of companies in the technology sector, on a global scale, is worse compared to the beginning of the study of the public offering. Therefore, it is necessary to be in line with market expectations in relation to the share price and the BDR.

The price will be set on December 8, according to a document sent to the CVM (Securities Commission).

In addition to the stock price adjustment, two more changes were made to the original prospectus: the presence of the anchor investor and the over-allotment of shares (called the greenshore).

Anchor investors are investors who certify their intention to own the shares that the company proposes to place on the market, within certain restrictions, however, without the obligation to buy the asset.

Greenshore is the placement of new shares for sale in the market, in case of high demand for the share in the IPO. It is a great mechanism for the company to stabilize market prices, in case there is a very strong buying position for the shares.

We believe the news is slightly negative, as the market is already looking at the domestic scenario with uncertainties from an economic and political point of view, which strongly affects technology companies.

It is also worth mentioning that Nubank’s IPO intends to raise $3 billion, with the funds earmarked for working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and new investments and acquisitions of businesses, products, services and technologies.