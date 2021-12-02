Arrascaeta finds Flamengo supporter after field invasion at Maracanã | Soccer

Play/Twitter Flamengo fan invaded the pitch to embrace Arrascaeta

The fusion between the Flamengo team and the Maracanã fans in the victory over Ceará, which marked the reunion after the defeat in the Libertadores final, was symbolized in the embrace between a supporter and a midfielder Arrascaeta (see photo gallery below)

.

The player was moved by the young man’s invasion of the pitch, and in addition to asking the security guards to be careful, he went after the boy to present him with Flamengo’s shirt. He thought. In contact through Instagram, Arrascaeta promised to arrange with Cauã Duarte the delivery of the shirt.

– I jumped there, managed to talk to Arrascaeta, my idol. I got in touch with him, he will try to arrange to deliver the shirt. When he posted the photo with me, I cried a lot – said Cauã, 17, a resident of Bangu.

The video with the invasion went viral on social networks. In the images, Cauã appears preparing to enter the stadium’s lawn, dodges security guards and goes to Arrascaeta with the phone in his hand. However, it is removed without being able to take pictures.

The fan hadn’t been to Maracanã for a long time. According to him, for financial reasons. Cauã was also unable to follow the Libertadores final in Uruguay.

– It was expensive. Now I went to the stadium. Had the promotion. I had a chance to see the guys. It gave me the emotion at the time, I had to go in and hug the man – said the Arrascaeta fan.

– My biggest dream was always to see this guy play. This team is the first time I’ve seen it, actually. Since they put together this cast, tickets have become more expensive. I couldn’t afford it – said the fan, who played for Audax and Bonsucesso this year in Rio de Janeiro football, and has the dream of becoming a professional player in the same role as Arrascaeta