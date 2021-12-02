Arthur Elias says that his stay at Corinthians in 2022 is ‘almost certain’ and plans to go to the men’s

In search of his tenth title for Corinthians women, coach Arthur Elias did not deny his desire to work with men’s football soon. The Corinthians commander even highlighted that he has already received invitations to achieve this objective.

“Yes, it’s my goal (coach a men’s team). I’ve had some invitations already, this should happen I don’t know when. Maybe it won’t take long, but my idea is to train men’s football. When I was asked if I consider myself one of the best coaches in women’s football, I turned to men’s football. I don’t see this as a distinction. I think training, we are talking about leadership, management, technical knowledge, and I see that I am prepared for that. I don’t see this distinction, as many and the market still do. I hope that my work is showing this,” said Arthur Elias at a press conference given at the FPF this Thursday.

“There are some barriers being broken and we need to evaluate the professional’s work. The work we do today, both for women and men, I don’t see being repeated. I know the valuation I have to give myself and I do intend to, but it is a step that has a risk and we need to measure this risk. A project that gives me security and conditions to develop and win, because we need to win in football to have opportunities ahead. I think I answered and it’s something I’ve been asked before and I’ve always made it clear. I also want to make clear my gratitude to women’s football and I understand that the sport is going through a fantastic moment for which women fought a lot, I just contributed. It’s their cause, the fight is theirs,” concluded the coach.

This is not the first time the Corinthians coach has taken on the desire to lead a men’s team. In June and December of last year, Arthur had already expressed his will and revealed the existence of concrete proposals to leave Timão’s female cast.

Despite the dream, Arthur Elias highlighted that, for now, this is not a farewell to women’s football. The “King”, as he was nicknamed, pointed out that his permanence and that of his coaching staff for the 2022 season in the female Corinthians is already practically certain.

“I didn’t say goodbye, no! I’m sorry if this impression was left for you, but this is almost a therapy. We discuss my past, this press conference is very cool. What I meant is that I am grateful for women’s football, but I also respond frankly that I have a goal of working with men’s football. I made this reflection, as well as made it clear that almost everything is set for me, and my committee, to remain at Corinthians next season. It won’t be for next year, don’t worry,” he said.

After conquering the trichampionship of the Brazilian and Libertadores in the current season, Arthur Elias could also reach the third state title. If they defeat São Paulo in the final, Corinthians will still win the triple crown in 2021.

“The triple crown is the first, the last year, it will always be important. Winning every championship you play in a year never happened to me. I’m very excited, we are motivated to reach this mark in a year with difficulties, as I said. May we be deserving against São Paulo and seek the triple championship in São Paulo to make the year of the triple crown and the years of the trio (Brazilian, Paulista and Libertadores)“, concluded Arthur Elias.

Corinthians and São Paulo start the fight for the title of the Women’s Paulistao this Saturday. The teams face off in Morumbi, at 4 pm. The return game takes place at Arena Barueri, on Wednesday (8), at 9 pm. Both clashes are open to the public, but with unique fans.

