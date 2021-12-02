ASUS Calls for Notebook Certification with Ryzen 6000 and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 would come with an unprecedented CPU and GPU. AMD to unveil the Ryzen 9 6900HX chip soon

It seems that the launch of the AMD Ryzen 6000 processor lineup is approaching. According to information published this Monday (29) by Bluetooth SIG, ASUS has requested certification of its new gaming notebook model, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650.

Specifications listed by the manufacturer include a Ryzen 9 6900HX chip, which has yet to be revealed officially by AMD.

In addition to the unique processor, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 will also use an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPU and will come in configurations starting from 16 GB of memory DDR5 RAM, with speed of 4,800 MHz.

Rounding out the list of components is 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage and a 16-inch Full HD screen, with 300 Hz refresh rate and anti-reflective coating. RAM can be expanded up to 48GB DDR5 and storage up to 8TB.



– Continues after advertising –

O ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 will ship from the factory with Windows 11 Pro installed, demonstrating that the notebook will be aimed at the professional/enthusiastic segment.

It is worth noting that there will be three versions of the notebook for sale: GX650RX, GX650RW and GX650RM. It has been pointed out as the direct successor of the GX551 model, which featured a dual screen to facilitate professional activities, such as video and text editing.

What is known about the new AMD Ryzen 6000?

According to the latest rumors, the new lineup of AMD Ryzen 6000 processors for notebooks is code-named “Rembrandt”. The H family would be based on a 6nm improved manufacturing process (versus 7nm of the Ryzen 5000 generation).

Despite the generational shift, the new processors would still be based on the Zen 3 architecture (now called Zen 3+, due to some chip optimizations). The AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX must use 8 cores, totaling 16 processing threads.



– Continues after advertising –

Moving from the CPU to the GPU, an important point is that although NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPUs are already available in the desktop segment, they are still not a reality in notebooks. The series registered for use in the Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 would utilize a new chip, internally called the GA103S.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 Launch

There aren’t many details beyond those that have undergone Bluetooth SIG certification by ASUS. The technologies that will equip the notebook are not yet known, not even the ports and general connectivity options.

Despite that, there’s a good chance we’ll know more details soon as CES arrives.. According to the source heard, the launch forecast for the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 is for 2022, along with new versions of the 15- and 17-inch Strix Scar models.

Next generation NVIDIA GPUs arrives in 2022 and will utilize TSMC 5nm nodes

Code-named Ada Lovelace New Architecture Promises Big Leaps in Performance



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: My Laptop Guide Source: Bluetooth SIG