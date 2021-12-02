At 91, Elza Soares reveals that she tested positive for covid-19: ”Awesome fright”

Elza Soares insisted on recording a video to talk about the scare and issued an alert

At 91 years old, the singer Elza Soares, used your social media to tell that you tested positive for covid-19!

Through a video posted on her feed, the artist revealed that she was asymptomatic, but it was a dreadful scare. Elza also made a point of posting photos of her tests. It is worth noting that she received all three doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

“You need to hear this and only I can tell you. It was a terrifying scare, but at the same time an experience I went through without any symptoms and I beat the virus! I had COVID, people and the vaccines saved my life”, he said.

In the end, Elza reinforced the importance of getting vaccinated: “I made a point of recording this statement, of showing my example to ask you to get vaccinated! Please, get vaccinated! This horrible disease is very dangerous. Long live science.”

Through the comments, the singer received numerous messages of affection: “Whew my love! I’m glad you’re alright!!! You said everything! You have to get vaccinated!”, he wrote Cleo (39). “My love, I’m glad you’re vaccinated and saved” commented a follower.

