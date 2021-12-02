Athletico appears as the 3rd most ‘relegable’ team in Brasileirão

Athletico is the 3rd team with more chance of being relegated in the Brazilian Championship, at the moment. Chapecoense and Sport have already fallen. Thus, what remains is the definition of two teams for Serie B 2022.

On Tuesday, Juventude defeated Bragantino by 1-0 and went to 43 points. He passed Athletico himself, who is 42 and dropped to 16th place. Hurricane is today with a 21.3% chance of falling, with three games to go before the end of the Brasileirão. Among the teams that could still fall, only two teams have higher percentages: Grêmio (98%) and Bahia (53.3%). The calculation is made by the Mathematics department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), which has a project to expand possibilities in football.

Athletico’s next game will be this Friday (3), against Cuiabá, at Arena da Baixada. The team from Mato Grosso has 43 points and a 10.5% chance of falling, according to UFMG. Thus, the match practically becomes a direct confrontation in the fight against descent. And Hurricane is still at risk of falling into the relegation zone before even entering the field. This Thursday (2), Bahia (40 points) faces Atlético-MG in Salvador.

The last two matches of Hurricane in Brasileirão are against Palmeiras, on Monday (6), at 19:00. The team from São Paulo has no title chances and is already guaranteed in the Copa Libertadores 2022, since it won the 2021 edition last weekend. The team from Paraná ends its participation in the Brasileirão against Sport, which is already relegated, on Thursday (9), in Recife.

After the Brasileirão, however, Athletico has the finals of the Copa do Brasil to play. The first game will be on the 12th, in Belo Horizonte. The second match is scheduled for the Arena da Baixada, on the 15th.

Chance of fall in Brasileirão

Team chance of fall spots remaining games 1 Chapecoense 100% 15 3 1 sport 100% 33 3 3 Guild 98.0% 36 3 4 Bahia 53.3% 40 3 5 Athletic-PR 21.3% 42 3 6 Youth 11.1% 43 3 7 Cuiabá 10.5% 43 3 8 Atlético-GO 4.4% 44 3 9 São Paulo 1.1% 45 3 10 saints 0.39% 46 two

Source: Department of Mathematics, Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG)