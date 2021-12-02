Atletico-MG’s possible title match only passes on Globo in 2 states

The possible title game of Atlético-MG will be broadcast on open TV only to Minas Gerais and Bahia, this Thursday (2), from 6 pm (Brasilia time). Galo visits Bahia in Fonte Nova, in a game postponed from the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, and a simple victory is enough to be champion. This is the only match televised by Globo this week, and the rest of the country will only be able to watch it on pay-per-view.

TV Globo separated two teams for the game, each one to broadcast in one state. The sign in Minas Gerais has narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Bob Faria, Fábio Junior and Henrique Fernandes; the one in Bahia is led by Thiago Mastroianni alongside commentator Gustavo Castelucci. Bahia enters the field in the relegation zone with 40 points, but can gain a position in case of victory.

In this final stretch of the season, calendar problems took football from the traditional Wednesday night schedule and spread it to other days of the week. Tomorrow (2) still has Grêmio x São Paulo at 20:00 (GMT), a game that could define the relegation of Tricolor Gaucho, but which will only be shown on closed TV and pay-per-view.

Because of the transmission from Bahia x Atlético-MG, Globo needed to adapt its grid in the next three days. The game replaces a chapter of the soap opera ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ for audiences in Bahia and Minas Gerais, which according to the network will have chapters with “special editions” on Friday (3) and Saturday (4).

Check out Grupo Globo’s broadcasts in the coming days:

Thursday (2)

18h – Bahia x Atlético-MG

Broadcast: Premiere and TV Globo (to BA and MG)

20h – Grêmio x São Paulo

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv (except RS)

Friday (3)

19h – Fortaleza x Youth

Broadcast: Premiere

20h – Chapecoense x Atlético-GO

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv (except SC)

20h – Sport x Flamengo

Broadcast: Premiere