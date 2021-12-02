Attack of the Dogs – Review: Film Challenges Benedict Cumberbatch

As the westerns are essentially about the conquest of the West in the formation of the United States, these films have always been an opportunity to talk about civilization and barbarism, after all, there comes a conscious construction of national identity and the American imagination. In it, the advance of pioneer colonists towards California and “wild” Mexico is justified as an expansionist project, of moral superiority, almost as a divine call.

Dog Attack it’s already set in the 1920s, so it’s much more contemporary to us than the classic westerns set in the 19th century. Still, the plot based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage is presented to the spectator as a civilizing clash: on the one hand, we have George (Jesse Plemons), a man of restrained gestures and few words, on the other there is the virile and impetuous Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch). George and Phil are brothers, responsible for managing their parents’ farm in Montana, and what defines this clash are their distinct and veiled views on life, business, the past and affections.

It turns out that the Manichaeism between the just colonizer and the noble savage was no longer worth much in the nineteenth century, and certainly no longer fit in 1920; the entire revisionist Western in the end undertakes the deconstruction of this Manichaeism. The script adapted by Jane Campion, the film’s director, uses only the visible dichotomy between George’s common sense and Phil’s bluntness as a starting point – and it is from this that she suggests a suspense with twists that may surprise precisely because it catches the viewer against prejudice and of misleading first impressions.

As expected from a work by Jane Campion, this narrative takes place as if the film were even perfumed, such is the commitment that the filmmaker always has with sensory experiences, in the detail shots of objects, hands and features, always caught in gestures that do not escape the attention of the camera, however discreet or even secret. In this sense, Dog Attack reminds a little of the Ashes in Paradise (1978) of terrence malick, which after all has never been so fashionable to emulate. The poetry of the bucolic in Campion and Malick seems to be in tune, at first glance.

But just as the crowds suggested at the beginning of the film can be very elusive, it’s best not to take Jane Campion’s sensibility as alienation. The great strength of his cinema has always been in the latency of desire – which often pulses violently but without denying or opposing the beauty of things – and Dog Attack little by little, a frank film is revealed about desire, about man’s violent control over (his) nature, and about how life and history take shape from this manifestation of our desires. If there are traces of the sacred in this western, as there are also in Ashes in Paradise, what is expected of men is that they defile it – in this lies their tragedy and also their destiny. Both the wild and the civilized are us.

Actor who has yet to prove himself among the greats of his profession, Benedict Cumberbatch has never been more challenged than here, because it is Phil that focuses all this epic dimension of commentary on desire, tragedy and violence. In the past, it might have been an ideal role for a Marlon Brando, written by a Tennessee Williams, an archeology investigation to find the vulnerabilities of American macho men at heart. Dog Attack is not far from first cow and they are two huge westerns made and launched by women in 2021 to analyze the US from a moral point of view, but if the first cow in Kelly Reichardt is unaffected as a good indie film, Campion is looking for the resounding account, and Cumberbatch’s career tends to be redefined from this film on, for better or for worse.