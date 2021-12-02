Attack on Ukraine will cost dear, NATO warns Russia

Russia will pay a high price for any further aggression against Ukraine, warned the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States on Tuesday, as the Western military alliance met to debate Moscow’s intentions to gather troops on the border with the former Soviet Republic.







NATO Foreign Ministers Summit in Riga, Latvia 11/30/2021 REUTERS/Ints Kalnins Photo: Reuters

The West has already shown that it can exert economic, financial and political sanctions against Moscow, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the alliance’s foreign ministers meeting in Riga, the Latvian capital.

“There will be a high price for Russia to pay if they once again use force against the independence of the nation, Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to brief his 29 NATO counterparts on the US intelligence view of the alliance’s eastern border and Ukraine, which is not a NATO member.

“Any escalation actions by Russia would be a major concern for the United States, as they would be for Latvia, and any further aggression would unleash serious consequences,” he said.

Kiev’s intentions of integration with the West created an impasse with Moscow.

“MALIGNANT ACTIVITY”

Two reinforcements of Russian soldiers this year on Ukraine’s borders have alarmed the West. In May, they reached 100,000, the highest number since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, Western officials said.

Moscow calls Ukrainian insinuations that it is preparing an attack inflammatory, says it threatens no one, and defends its right to mobilize soldiers on its territory as it sees fit.

UK and Germany reiterated NATO warnings.

“We will stand with our partner democracies against Russia’s evil activity,” said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said: “NATO’s support for Ukraine is uninterrupted… Russia will have to pay a high price for any kind of aggression.”