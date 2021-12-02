Australian minister removed from office after allegations of abuse in affair

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday that he had temporarily removed the country’s education minister during an investigation into allegations of an abusive extramarital affair.

The minister, Alan Tudge, was accused of physically and emotionally abusing a former employee. He said he “completely and totally rejects the allegations” about the relationship, which Tugde said took place in 2017 by consensus.

But Morrison said the gravity of the allegations indicates that the minister’s removal is the best decision at the moment.

“It is important that these issues are resolved fairly and quickly. To that end, the minister has agreed to my request to stay out while these issues are handled by my department,” Morrison told Australian lawmakers.

Rachlle Miller, who was Tudge’s press officer in a previous administration, released a statement this week in which she described the relationship as “abusive” at times, defined by an imbalance of power.

The extra-marital relationship was revealed by Miller in November last year on an episode of ABC’s “Four Corners” show.

*With information from Reuters