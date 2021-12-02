Awareness campaigns mark World AIDS Day

On World AIDS Day, celebrated this Wednesday (December 1st), actions that encourage self-care, prevention, testing and awareness were promoted by the STD and AIDS Department of the Health Department of the Juiz de City Hall Out (PJF). On Saturday (4), campaigns continue in neighborhood squares as a way to raise awareness about the issue.

One of the actions carried out on Wednesday was the prevention tent “Thinking HIV”, which offered free rapid testing services for HIV and syphilis and distributed informational materials on Rua São João, in the city center, in order to improve knowledge about the subject serve as a break of prejudice in relation to sexually transmitted diseases.

In addition, people who participated in the action received guidance on the action of the Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) and combined prevention measures. There was also the distribution of external and internal condoms, lubricating gel and red bows alluding to the date.

Actions continue on Saturday

Aiming to reach an even larger audience, the department is going to take the campaign to city squares next Saturday. Considering the social, economic, racial and cultural issues that cross the issue of HIV/AIDS, the so-called “outside interventions” seek to expand the effects of this awareness.

Content continues after the ad

Thus, the interventions will take place in the squares of Benfica, Santa Luzia, São Pedro and da Estação (Downtown), from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Informational materials will be distributed, as well as condoms and other supplies, as has already happened this Wednesday. In the same places, interested parties will receive guidance on preventive measures and existing drugs.

Services such as blood pressure measurement, guidance on contraceptive methods, nutritional guidance and social assistance guidance (such as Cadastro Único, Auxílio Brasil, Benefit of Continued Payment, access to civil documentation and other demands) will also be made available at the locations.

On Saturday, the actions have a partnership with the Social Assistance Secretariat (SAS), through the Social Assistance Reference Center (Cras), Technical Nursing Course (Cecon), Federal University of Juiz de Fora, through the Faculty of Nursing – Seed Project and the Department of Nutrition.

red december

The campaigns mark the beginning of Red December, a month dedicated to raising awareness of the HIV virus, AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) that affect the population. The month was instituted as a landmark of the theme by Law No. 13.504/2017, with actions also aimed at combating and treating diseases such as genital herpes, soft cancer (cancer); HPV, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), donovanosis, onogrrea and chlamydia infection, lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV), syphilis, HTLV and trichomoniasis.