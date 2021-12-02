Away from TV, actor in the soap opera ‘Vale tudo’ dies at age 60 after suffering a stroke

Actor Jairo Lourenço died, aged 60, known by the general public for having played the character Luciano in the soap opera “Vale Tudo”, by Gilberto Braga, shown on TV Globo between 1988 and 1989. The death happened last Monday (29th). /11), but became public this Wednesday (1/12).

The death was confirmed by the Municipality of São José dos Pinhais, a municipality in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba (PR), where he lived. The cause disclosed was multiple organ failure caused by a stroke (cerebrovascular accident).





In “Vale Tudo”, available on Globoplay, his character was Ivan’s faithful partner, played by Antonio Fagundes. Later, he acted as Otávio in “Pantanal” (1990), on TV Manchete, and returned to Globo to play Ismael in “O dono do mundo” (1991) — another soap opera by Gilberto Braga, in which he again starred with Fagundes. Later, he participated in productions such as “Força De Um Desejo” (1999) and “Malhação”.

The lack of work as an actor from the 2000s onwards made Lourenço leave Rio de Janeiro and return to Paraná, his home state. “Only very small roles started to appear, I realized that, like this, it wasn’t worth continuing,” he said in an interview with Veja São Paulo magazine in 2011, in which he said he lived on a farm in São José dos Pinhais.

Author of “Vale Tudo”:Gilberto Braga dies at the age of 75

The actor was trained in Dramatic Art. A few years ago, I had suffered a first stroke. The latter took him to the hospital on November 28th, where he had been since then.

On social media, a friend of Jairo’s, Jiddu K. Saldanha, paid tribute to him:

“Today my great friend Jairo Lourenço left. My first theater partner. We lived in the same village, 300 meters apart. We were always close by, helping each other to deal with the contexts. In the 1980s, it was a joy to be there in the neighborhood when he became a television actor and entered our humble homes through global soap operas.”