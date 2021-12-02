Away from TV, Vale Tudo actor dies aged 60 from multiple organ failure · TV News

Interpreter for Luciano in Vale Tudo (1988), Jairo Lourenço died on Monday (29) as a result of multiple organ failure in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná. The 60-year-old actor was hospitalized last Sunday (28) due to the worsening of a stroke (cerebrovascular accident). A few years ago, Lourenço suffered a stroke.

Jiddu K. Saldanha, a friend of the veteran, broke the news of the death on a social network on Tuesday night (30). The two were taking acting classes together, and the man paid tribute to his colleague with a statement:

“We lived in the same village, 300 meters apart. We were always close by, helping each other deal with contexts. In the 1980s, it was a joy in the neighborhood when he became a television actor and entered our humble homes through global soap operas,” he recalled.

In Vale Tudo, Jairo Lourenço played Luciano and performed most of his scenes alongside the ambitious Ivan (Antônio Fagundes). After the plot by Gilberto Braga (1945-2021), Aguinaldo Silva and Leonor Bassères (1926-2004), the actor made small appearances in other serials: it was Otávio in Pantanal (1990), he lived Ismael in O Dono do Mundo (1991) and worked on Force of a Desire (1999).

The lack of work, in fact, was one of the reasons that made Lourenço leave Rio de Janeiro and return to Paraná. In an interview with Veja São Paulo magazine in 2011, the actor said that he lived on a farm in São José dos Pinhais.

“Later [que] only very small papers started to appear, I realized that, like that, it wasn’t worth it to continue living in Rio de Janeiro,” said the artist.

The actor also revealed that, due to the physical change over the years, he was no longer pointed out by popular people such as Luciano de Vale Tudo.

“People today no longer recognize me on the street because I’m very different, with white hair and a few extra pounds,” he told the publication.