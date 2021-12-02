Azul resumes its operations today to Orlando, in the United States

Image: Blue Airlines





After more than a year with the route suspended due to restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Azul announces that today, December 1st, it resumed its operations to Orlando, Florida, United States.

The company’s first flight to the American city left shortly after 10:00 am from Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), with high occupancy, reflecting the repressed demand of Brazilians who want to travel abroad.

With the flexibility of the entry of Brazilians on American soil, the company returns to operating its pre-pandemic network in the United States, with two daily flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. The resumption in December is already aimed at the high school holiday season in Brazil, as the city is recognized for its tourist attractions for all ages.

“Our Customers were very much looking forward to returning flights to Orlando. Wherever I went, people asked me when that would happen. There is a pent-up demand for this destination and, now, with our recovery, we will monitor demand and increase frequencies if it continues to grow”, says John Rodgerson, president of Azul.

Flights to Orlando depart in the morning at 9:50 am and land at the destination around 5:00 pm local time. The return takes place at 19:15, landing in Brazil at 06:00 in the morning.

Azul Airbus A330neo (A330-900)





Operations are carried out with Airbus A330neo model aircraft, with capacity for up to 298 passengers. To check the rules for traveling abroad, click here. Azul emphasizes that the current rules for entering the US still remain the same and will only be changed from December 8th.

Check the schedule of Azul flights to the United States from December onwards:

